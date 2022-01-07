If you're looking for ways to revamp your old clothes then best believe that there are a plethora of ideas out there that you can use and in this story, Legit.ng brings you one.

An American fashionista and DIY (Do-It-Yourself) enthusiast identified as Miaira Jennings, recently had internet users gushing over her recent video.

The video has since gone viral. Photo credit: Miaira Jennings

Source: Instagram

Using one of pop singer, Chloe Bailey's red carpet looks, Jennings revamped one of her oversized maxi dresses.

In the video, she is seen posing in the dress in its original form before going ahead with the process of snipping and sewing on her tabletop machine.

The end result is nothing short of amazing as what was once a boring plain dress was transformed into a sizzling cut out dress with an opening to the thigh.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out the video below:

Reactions

laydlee:

"Bomb!!!"

diana_dauntless:

"That’s fantastic! So talented!!"

spiogram:

"Ok talent!! "

ivy_mos:

"It so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

starr12581:

"nice."

Fashionista turns shirt to mini dress

Upcycling is very much in vogue right now and there are many fashionistas who are hopping on the trend. Not only is it cheap, but revamping old clothing can be fun too!

For Gen Zs who are big on rocking skimpy fits, Jewel certainly came through with a major style hack.

The fashionista who is big on cloth making, recently wowed her followers after she shared a video in which she transformed a big male shirt into a fitted mini dress.

The video shows her cutting off the sleeves, trimming the sides and re-adjusting to make them more suited for her body.

Makeup artist transforms aged lady in viral video

The power of makeup can never be overemphasized as one can go from 0 to 100 within a very short timeframe and the video in this story is yet another proof.

While some people are of the opinion that makeup can be deceiving, many others choose to look at it as enhancing one's true beauty and in most cases, giving women the much-needed confidence to love themselves fully.

A talented YouTuber identified as Mary J Black who is known for her impressive makeup transformation recently left many viewers speechless following one of her works.

Source: Legit.ng