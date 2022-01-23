Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself

In the photos, the gorgeous actress and event host rocked different bridal looks with blonde wigs

The mother of one modelled for a Nigerian fashion brand that caters to the needs of all things bridals

Osas Ighodaro has wowed fans and followers with her recent uploads on Instagram.

The popular Nollywood actress, in collaboration with a bridal brand, LuxuryBrides by Tosho Woods, slayed in some gorgeous wedding dresses.

The actress shared photos of her looking gorgeous. Credit: @tobiolajolo

Source: Instagram

In some photos, the curvy mother of one rocked a gorgeous wedding dress with a Princess Anne neckline.

In another look, she sported a thin-strapped dress and for the third look, Ighodaro slayed in an off-shoulder mermaid dress.

Explaining the inspiration behind the collection, the brand said:

"The Ice Queen is a vision Tosho Woods had for the unconventional bride, the lover of haute fashion with the right blend of classic bridal features. A perfect balance of the softness (or warmness) of feminity & the emotions evoked by the coolness of ice."

