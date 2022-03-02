A beautiful Nigerian lady has become the latest bride to hop on the slow-paced trend of rocking Isiagu on her white wedding day

In photos and videos shared by the designer, the lady is seen looking colourful in an off-shoulder ball dress

In 2021, another bride had gone viral, sparking mixed reactions for rocking Isiagu on her own big day

When it comes to standing out in style, there are some women who ply the route least taken. One of such is a beautiful lady who rocked an Isiagu look - on her white wedding day.

The Isiagu is an African attire that is peculiar to the Igbo tribe.

The trend of Isiagu wedding dress is yet to be widely accepted. Photo credit: @rosenoly_styles

Everything from the texture to the lion head design is unique and it has got a lot of people falling in love with it.

The beautiful bride became the latest person to rock the traditional fabric on her white wedding day - a day most brides would prefer a more conventional wedding dress.

In the photos shared, the bride is seen posing inside what appears to be an orthodox church, donning an off-shoulder ball gown with a gold and cream bouquet of flowers and a cute tiara on her head.

A material not worn by many initially except those conferred with a chieftaincy title, the Isiagu - which means lion head - has grown quite popular on the fashion scene among the people of eastern Nigeria and beyond.

In a video capturing the back video of both the bride's dress and that of her bridesmaid, the background shows other men believed to be groomsmen rocking the same Isiagu fabric.

