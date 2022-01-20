Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2017 reality star, Tokunbo Idowu who is popularly known as Tboss, recently shared some photos with her adorable daughter.

The mother of one never misses an opportunity to show off her adorable little girl, Star, and this time is no different.

The reality star matched outfits with her daughter. Photo credit: Tboss Idowu

The beautiful reality star took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous photos from a recent shoot she had with Star and they are totally beautiful.

In the photos, Tboss is seen in a halterneck polka dot maxi dress while her mini-me stuns in a matching dress with a cute headband.

