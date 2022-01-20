Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata who goes by the stage name, Teni, recently took to social media to cry out after losing an expensive piece of jewellery.

Diamonds (and other expensive pieces of jewellery) are a girl's best friend and this explains why most women splash loads of money on them.

However, not so many people envisage how they'd feel losing them. Not even Teni.

The singer lost one of her earrings. Photo credit: @TeniEntertainer

Source: Instagram

The Case singer recently took to her Twitter page to reveal she had just lost a million naira worth of jewellery.

Sharing a photo of one piece of her earring set, the singer expressed her sadness over losing the piece of jewellery.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"Lost 1 ear of my 2 million naira earring! D.amn I’m not happy today."

See post below:

Nengi's birthday outfits

A few weeks ago, Big Brother Naija star, Nengi left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed just how much went into creating her birthday looks.

Recall the reality star who marked her 24th birthday on January 1, 2022, shared photos of herself rocking three stunning outfits to mark her new age.

In a Twitter thread, she revealed that her birthday shoot was a last-minute thought and that she only decided to do it to please her loved ones who would be heartbroken if she didn't.

Explaining further, the reality star who was styled by Swanky Jerry revealed she paid the celebrity stylist a whopping $35,000 (N14.4m) for the styling of her birthday looks.

Yemi Alade flaunts curves in black pinstripe dress

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is big on everything Afrocentric and this is easy to figure out when you listen to her songs and check out her sense of fashion and style.

Well, she recently reminded fans that she can look good in anything - not just Ankara - and it is refreshing to see.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself looking ravishing - as per usual.

Although she still wore her hair in braids, the Pempe singer opted for a pinstripe black faux wrap dress that showed off her flawless legs.

Source: Legit.ng