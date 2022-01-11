A lot of Nigerian fashion brand are springing up and proving that they indeed know their onions when it comes to creating pieces worthy enough to fit right in a celebrity's wardrobe and DNA is certainly doing that.

Just recently, Nigerian fashionista, Chioma Goodhair, took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in an outfit designed by DNA.

The stars were spotted rocking the same design. Photo credit: Kim Oprah, Chioma Goodhair

Source: Instagram

The pink and navy blue playsuit is designed with pointy sleeves and what appears to be a crinoline basket attached around the waist down.

Chioma who sported a platinum blond bob, rocked a pair of Prada boots with a Dior mini bag.

Swipe to see more photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Interestingly, she is the first celebrity that has rocked this statement piece by DNA.

Sometime in 2021, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Kim Oprah, stepped out for an event rocking the same look, only hers was in red and orange.

Unlike Chioma, she paired her outfit with some simple strappy sandal heels and rocked a gold clutch purse.

Check out her ensemble below:

Alex Unusual and Nancy Isime rock same design

Nigerian celebrities, Alex Unusual and Nancy Isime, may be top fashion influencers in the country with an eye for unique styles, but it certainly does not stop them from loving the same designs sometimes.

In July of 2021, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Alex, stepped out for a cooking show as a judge rocking a colourful ankara look.

Well, the ankara design must be quite popular in demand as several months later, Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, was spotted in the same design.

BBNaija star Saskay and Toke Makinwa rock the same design

Several Nigerians on social media are sharing their thoughts on who rocked a certain look better after Saskay and Toke Makinwa were spotted in the same design.

Some weeks ago, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star had wowed her fans and followers when she shared a photo of herself dressed in a blue outfit designed by Nigerian women's wear brand, Alice O. Couture.

Weeks after Saskay posted photos of the blue look, it appears media personality, Toke Makinwa is a fan of the design.

The fashionista shared photos of herself rocking the exact look, only she had her hair worn in a different style, unlike Saskay who sported a centre part weave.

Source: Legit.ng