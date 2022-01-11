Nigerian celebrities, Alex Unusual and Nancy Isime, may be top fashion influencers in the country with an eye for unique styles, but it certainly does not stop them from loving the same designs sometimes.

In July of 2021, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Alex, stepped out for a cooking show as a judge rocking a colourful ankara look.

Fans have voted for who wore it better. Photo credit: Alex Unusual, Nancy Isime

She paired the pinafore which was made of two different designs over a black long-sleeved turtleneck top, and carried an orange mini bag. She wore simple black strappy sandals.

Well, the ankara design must be quite popular in demand as several months later, Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, was spotted in the same design.

However, unlike Alex, she brought more colour to the look. Pairing hers over a white button shirt, she sported a vibrant green Bottega Veneta bag with some white sandals.

Well, it didn't take long for the blogs to spot the similarities in both celebrity styles and ankara blogger, @chichi.the.ankara.chic, shared a photo collage asking fashionistas to vote for the celebrity who wore it better.

Well, it appears Alex got the majority of the votes as seen below:

