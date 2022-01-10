Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Samuel Jacob who is popularly known as Sammie may still be trying to get his footing in the entertainment industry but there's certainly something fans may not be looking at.

And this is his modelling potential. Standing at over 6ft, the Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate appears to have been built for the runway.

The reality star has proven to be quite stylish. Photo credit: Samuel Jacob

Even more interesting is his personal sense of style.

A brief trip to his Instagram page shows that Sammie is big on looking stylish and with such a physique, who can blame him!

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times he channeled his inner runway persona.

Check out five looks below:

Look 1

Here, Sammie stepped out in this sleek outfit to support fellow ex-housemate, Yerin's art exhibition.

He rocked a blue two-piece set with a colourful print on the front part of the shirt. He paired the look with some black shoes.

Look 2

For the second look, he came through with the classic man look in this mustard yellow pantsuit. He paired the look with a black turtleneck top underneath and a brown and black fedora hat.

Look 3

Just like Lockdown's Prince, it appears Sammie may have a thing for hats. Here, he rocks an army green fedora hat over a white long sleeve shirt with a skull print in the middle, and a pair of vibrant striped pants.

Look 4

Shortly after he came out of the house, Sammie shared a photo of himself rocking a velvet kimono/suit with a black turtleneck top underneath, still sporting his blue hair.

Look 5

If a fashion model was going on a safari, then this is certainly a top choice they would consider. Here, he rocked a brown ensemble with a nude coloured hat, and a single strand neckbead.

Look 6

And our final pick is this blue and yellow combo he rocked in this photo, posing with the confidence of a man who knows that he is indeed good looking.

Sammie is certainly made to rock fashionable ensembles and big fashion deals may not be far from him!

