For many people, birthdays are special and this explains why they often go out of their way to do something memorable to mark their new age.

Princess Adeteniola Elegushi turned 18 on January 17, 2022, and has taken to her Instagram page to mark the day.

The princess turned 18. Photo credit: Elegushi Adeteniola

Source: Instagram

The princess who is the daughter of Nigerian monarch, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, shared some photos of herself in an adire ensemble looking fabulous as always.

In the photos, the princess dons a mini dress with winged sleeves and pairs the look with a headwrap made from the same fabric, and some gold sandal pumps.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"I don’t count the years, I make the years count. Grateful to God for another year."

Emagine by Bukola, the designer behind her adire look, also shared a video of Princess in another dress.

In the video, Princess is seen in a ball dress with a thigh-high opening at the side, showing off her leg.

Watch the clip below:

Source: Legit.ng