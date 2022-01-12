While most men would rather stick to the basics when it comes to fashion and style, Ladarius Campbell is showing that there is so much more one can do with their personal style.

The fashion blogger with over 20k followers is known for showing men how to style their styles by showing them different ways to switch up one fashion item.

The blogger shows many ways to style a pair of black pants. Photo credit: @ladariuscampbell

Source: Instagram

In a video shared via his Instagram page, Campbell showed how to rock a pair of plain black pants using four

Check them out below:

1. Floral shirt plus vest

In the first part of the video, Ladarius rocks a dark, short-sleeved floral shirt and paired a vest over the shirt, complimenting the pants.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. Floral shirt and sneakers

For the second look, he sports a bright floral shirt and brightened things up with a pair of white sneakers, giving the look a vibrant touch.

3. Solid shirts and accent shoes

Unpatterned shirts are wardrobe essentials for both men and women. Here, he rocked a lime green shirt with some kicks in a similar colour.

4. Short/long sleeves

Be it sold colours or print and patterns, try pairing these shirts in either long or short sleeves with black pants and watch your style elevate.

Watch the video below:

How to pair colours

The beautiful thing about fashion is how adventurous and expressive people are allowed to be in a quest to appear fashionable and in some cases, more confident.

While there are a few colour combinations universally accepted such as black and white, there are many others that are just as beautiful.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight colour combinations to help you look fashionable, using your favourite celebrities.

BBNaija star Jackie B rocks retro look

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Jackie B, is not one to go easy when it comes to rocking fashionable items and her recent post is yet another reminder of why this is true.

The Shine Ya Eyes star, whose curves often leave her fans gushing over in awe and wishful thinking, never misses an opportunity to show them off and who can blame her!

Just recently, the yummy mummy decided to get creative with a photoshoot and opted for the popularly and somewhat in vogue retro style.

Source: Legit.ng