Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is certainly one film star who never misses an opportunity to show off her fashionista side and her birthday was simply the perfect opportunity.

It isn't Throwback Thursday yet but we cannot help but gush over just how gorgeous Lawal's photos from her birthday shoot turned out.

The actress had earlier celebrated her birthday. Photo credit: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

It is the year 2022 and more fashion lovers are jumping on the trend of breaking gender norms as regards menswear and how ladies can rock them.

Among the gorgeous outfits Moyo rocked, one of them stood out the most and that is the pink garb.

The actress shared a photo of herself sitting gracefully, donning a pink agbada ensemble.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She accessorized the look with coral jewellery and a gold/black walking stick. She then complimented the look with a pair of fluffy sandals.

Check out the look below:

More ladies in agbada

It is a known fact that Nigerian ladies love a man who can pull off a sleek traditional look effortlessly - be it kaftan, 'senator' or agbada.

The likes of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, BBNaija Prince and Neo, Noble Igwe among other Nigerian celebrity fashionistas have set the bar high when it comes to traditional menswear.

However, the saying 'what a man can do, a woman can do better' seems to apply in today's fashion world as more women are ditching the conventional 'feminine look' for edgy, daring and bold styles.

While groomsmen are ordinarily supposed to consist of just men, this is no longer the case as more women are stepping up for this role and doing it in stylish looks.

Man rocks unique agbada look

Currently making the waves on social media is a video of a man rocking an eye-catching and interesting garb that has left tongues wagging.

When it comes to fashion and style, the list of things to get creative with seems endless and this recent video is clear proof of that.

In the video, a man is seen strolling majestically amongst people, sporting an agbada with a red cap.

However, his agbada isn't just a regular one but one made from a fabric strongly resembling the one used in making plastic straw sleeping mats.

Source: Legit.ng