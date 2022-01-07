The beautiful thing about fashion is how adventurous and expressive people are allowed to be in a quest to appear fashionable and in some cases, more confident.

While there are a few colour combinations universally accepted such as black and white, there are many others that are just as beautiful.

The colour combinations are stylish. Photo credit: Cynthia Nwadiora, Diane Russet, Ini Dima-Okojie

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight colour combinations to help you look fashionable, using your favourite celebrities.

Check them out below:

1. Black and red

In this photo, BBNaija star, Cee-C rocks a red leather tube top with a high-waisted black skirt with buttons on one side of the fitted skirt.

2. Beige and black

This is such a bourgie colour combination and just like Ini Dima-Okojie, pair the colours in the right moderation and end up looking like a true fashionista.

3. Green and black

Here, Double Wahala star, Alex Unusual is a complete stunner in this sporty look. She rocked a green cowl neck top which she tucked into her biker shorts. She complimented the look with some green pumps and a black bag.

4. Pink and yellow

Fashion blogger, Jennifer Oseh, has a knack for combining vibrant colours many people wouldn't dare to think of. Here, she poses in a maxi dress which she paired under a pink blazer.

5. Pink and red

This is a pretty popular combination and Alex Unusual wasn't left out of the trend. Her, she rocks a mini skirt in pink with a bright red bow attached to it.

6. Beige and white

Yet another classy combination, one can never go wrong with pairing the colours beige/skin tone and white. Tacha rocking this cute white top over a beige mini skirt will more than convince you.

7. Pink and purple

Also another colour combo that is pretty popular, these colours compliment each other perfectly and actress Bimbo Ademoye certainly knows this.

8. Purple and yellow

This combination is for confident and daring women as it will certainly leave heads turning wherever you go. Here, Diane sports a v off-the-shoulder long sleeve top over a pair of mustard yellow pants.

Pairing colours can either make or break your outfit. So, it’s only natural to feel a little uneasy when experimenting with new tones and partnerships. But, that doesn’t mean you have to stick to plain old head-to-toe black.

Try these combinations!

