In fashion, many trends come and go with the advent of a new season. It is the year 2022 and it appears another trend might just be slowly gaining popularity on the Nigerian fashion scene.

The weekend saw several belles rocking gorgeous outfits in different colours.

The style has become pretty trendy. Photo credit: Lindisparkus, Ceoluminee, Medlinboss

Source: Instagram

However, there seems to be something consistent with many of the looks and that is the drama in their sleeves.

From structured box/puffy sleeves to double sleeves, the list of stylish looks featuring this trend seems endless.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven of such looks that are perfection!

Check them out below:

Look 1

Designer, Veekee James rocked this pristine midi dress, putting all the drama in the structured sleeves.

Look 2

This double sleeve trend is also becoming quite popular among fashionistas. The dress is designed with long sleeves, each having an off-the-shoulder sleeve attached over it.

Look 3

Here, this gorgeous lady rocked a cold shoulder look, rocking structured sleeves here too. The fabric type and colour combo are simply beautiful!

Look 4

Celebrity stylist, Medlinboss came through with the sauce in this sizzling number. Everything from the cut to the sleeves spelt perfection.

Look 5

Popular Nigerian designer, Ceo Luminee, attended Mercy Aigbe's birthday party in a head-turning jumpsuit designed by her. As expected, she came through with the power sleeves.

Look 6

The gorgeous asoebi belle rocked a lovely green and black dress with some pretty stylish fringed sleeves.

Look 7

Designer Veekee James sure knows how to deliver when it comes to these structured sleeves. Here is another belle rocking this trendy look.

Source: Legit.ng