Upcycling is very much in vogue right now and there are many fashionistas who are hopping on the trend. Not only is it cheap but revamping old clothing is fun!

For Gen Zs who are big on rocking skimpy fits, Jewel certainly came through with a major style hack.

The lady transformed the big shirt into a dress. Photo credit: @your.dimplefairy

The fashionista who is big on cloth making, recently wowed her followers after she shared a video in which she transformed a big male shirt into a fitted mini dress.

The video shows her cutting off the sleeves, trimming the sides and re-adjusting the sleeves to make them more suited for her body.

At the end of the video, Jewel can be seen rocking a mini dress, the end result of her Do-It-Yourself hack.

Watch the video below:

How internet users have reacted to the video

____jennyblinks:

"Drop location,Lemme send all my bf’s polo to you?"

dread_by_black:

"Make anybody daughter no use my cloth do nonsense oo."

stephanie_ghaida:

"Her man will never keep his shirts around her."

sunda_ypart:

"Carry all your daddy clothes mend am to your taste."

uyidbillion:

"Talent be many for that Nigeria.. Bless you girl."

adorable.adoy:

"Cloth wey person no fit wear comot … looks amazing btw."

