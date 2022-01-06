One of the popular and most widely accepted trends in today's fashion scene is wearing artificial nails in extra long lengths and it appears Mabel Makun wants to know why.

The interior designer and wife of popular comedian/actor, AY, recently took to her Instagram page to speak on this trend.

The post has attracted several reactions. Photo credit: Mabel Makun (Instagram), Stock_colors

Source: Getty Images

If you're familiar with trends on social media, then seeing ladies rocking extra-long and sometimes pointy artificial nails is pretty normal these days.

While it may seem attractive to many, there are those who find it very much uncomfortable by merely looking at them.

In a post shared on Instagram, Mabel questioned what was behind the trend, calling those kinds of nails claws.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In her words:

"Ladies, what's up with the claws as nails?"

See post below:

Reactions

The post had several other internet users co-asking with some outrightly calling it witchcraft.

Check out the comments below:

umukoro_kandi:

"Dey can’t do nothing with it, I wonder how Dey wash under."

asookeparapo:

"I tire o. Be looking like ayamatanga of those days. Even my keyboard knows that nails are to he short. See the image now."

_kimmichaels:

"I keep asking myself that question what is going on witchcraft with fashion."

eleshojewelry:

"Haaa, table shaking in the new year."

vic_brown2510:

" the length of the claws weak me. I can't deal abeg."

pascalinis:

" Weapon for traffic robbery and self-protection for them I guess."

v33v_o:

"Thank you o, someone finally said it."

Talented makeup artist transforms aged lady's look

The power of makeup can never be overemphasized as one can go from 0 to 100 within a very short timeframe and a video online is yet another proof.

While some people are of the opinion that makeup can be deceiving, many others choose to look at it as enhancing one's true beauty and in most cases, giving women the much-needed confidence to love themselves fully.

A talented YouTuber identified as Mary J Black who is known for her impressive makeup transformation recently left many viewers speechless following a makeup transformation.

Source: Legit.ng