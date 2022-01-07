What I ordered: Asoebi style goes wrong as tailor delivers poorly made dress
In yet another case of 'what I ordered versus what I got', Nigerians on social media are having a field day over the photos of a dress recreated by a lady's tailor and what she got in the end.
With the festive period over, the tales of tailors disappointing their clients are anything but over.
Just recently, fashion page, @asoebibella, shared a photo collage of a dress a lady commissioned her tailor to make and what she got in the end.
The bejewelled corset dress with a fringe hemline is what is seen in the original piece.
However, what was delivered was devoid of embellishments and lacked fitting, looking like an unfinished dress.
See post below:
Reactions to the photo
hurnniemix:
"You for pay for appliqué na"
enyoreji:
"An honest question, who chose the colour combination. Client or tailor? "
adestitoali:
"Some tailors dey sow nonsense Sha,,,ewo losi.kileleyi"
feyjee_vogue:
"I know that both the tailor and the owner of the dress had no plans to add the applique to the dress but d*mn."
mipendavid:
"This one is wickedness Abi she offended the Tailor?"
dar_lyyn:
"They should be telling us how much they paid for the dress before we rate."
jibringrace:
"The tailor hasn’t finished yet, and besides, how much did she pay for it "
springdashcouture:
"Good for you… you should have met the original designer but no, you want to do alaroro… Team “ I got it cheap somewhere.“
tamim_artistry:
"Let talk about the bust of the dress first; does this person have "asset" at home that she's not declaring because that can't be for only her. "
Twitter user shares dress received from tailor
A Nigerian lady identified as @toh_yor_c shared her own 'what I ordered versus what I got' experience.
In a tweet posted recently, the lady shared a photo of a dress which she had commissioned her tailor to make.
In the photo, the lantern-sleeved dress sat pretty on the model with some draping detail around the waist. Sadly, what she got, in the end, was a far cry from the original style.
Source: Legit.ng