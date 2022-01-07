In yet another case of 'what I ordered versus what I got', Nigerians on social media are having a field day over the photos of a dress recreated by a lady's tailor and what she got in the end.

With the festive period over, the tales of tailors disappointing their clients are anything but over.

The photo of the two dresses has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

Just recently, fashion page, @asoebibella, shared a photo collage of a dress a lady commissioned her tailor to make and what she got in the end.

The bejewelled corset dress with a fringe hemline is what is seen in the original piece.

However, what was delivered was devoid of embellishments and lacked fitting, looking like an unfinished dress.

See post below:

Reactions to the photo

hurnniemix:

"You for pay for appliqué na"

enyoreji:

"An honest question, who chose the colour combination. Client or tailor? "

adestitoali:

"Some tailors dey sow nonsense Sha,,,ewo losi.kileleyi"

feyjee_vogue:

"I know that both the tailor and the owner of the dress had no plans to add the applique to the dress but d*mn."

mipendavid:

"This one is wickedness Abi she offended the Tailor?"

dar_lyyn:

"They should be telling us how much they paid for the dress before we rate."

jibringrace:

"The tailor hasn’t finished yet, and besides, how much did she pay for it "

springdashcouture:

"Good for you… you should have met the original designer but no, you want to do alaroro… Team “ I got it cheap somewhere.“

tamim_artistry:

"Let talk about the bust of the dress first; does this person have "asset" at home that she's not declaring because that can't be for only her. "

Twitter user shares dress received from tailor

A Nigerian lady identified as @toh_yor_c shared her own 'what I ordered versus what I got' experience.

In a tweet posted recently, the lady shared a photo of a dress which she had commissioned her tailor to make.

In the photo, the lantern-sleeved dress sat pretty on the model with some draping detail around the waist. Sadly, what she got, in the end, was a far cry from the original style.

