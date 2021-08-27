Many millennials and Gen Zs would never be caught dead wearing their African mother's clothes as they regard the styles as drab and not fashionable enough.

Well, if you're a creative who sees far beyond the surface like Tiktok fashionista @kingteffanstyle, then you'd know better than to turn your back on those clothes.

The fashionista transforms old clothes into trendy wears. Photo credit: @kingteffanstyle

The talented young lady whose page is dedicated to everything fashion and DIYs has shared a number of videos that show how she transforms her mother's clothes into stylish trendy outfits.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some videos of the creative young lady doing some amazing DIY transformations.

Check them out below:

1. Gown into a 2-piece outfit

In this video, she transforms an old dress into trendy wear that a lot of Instagram influencers are known to rock.

2. From drab to fab

In this video, she is seen revamping a dress into a shorter and more stylish version.

3. From 'Christian mother' to 'Sisi Eko'

In this video, @kingteffanstyle opts for her mother's old lace dress. She turns the outfit into a stunning cold-shoulder knee-length dress.

4. Torn top to crop top

In the video, she turns an otherwise damaged blouse into a wrap top with a stylish back design.

