Every girl has that one pair of shoes or rather one type of shoes she prefers above others and it more often than not says a lot about their personal sense of style.

While shoes may not always be the first thing that others judge about you, it is very much at the top of the list of things that can reveal much about who you are.

In a video shared on Tiktok, Nigerian fashionista, Larissa, explains what one's favourite pair of shoes say about them.

The fashionsta shared her thoughts about sohes. Photo credit: @larissaariri, @houseof_jorat @chidozshoes

1. Pumps

If you love a pair of pumps, it means that you're a classy lady, you're a goal-getter, you know what you want. You're also a little bit conservative but you have a naughty side.

2. Nike

If you love a pair of good Nikes or chunky sneakers, you love your comfort, you keep up with trends and you're very stylish.

3. Slippers/sandals

If you'd rather wear slippers or sandals, you're very basic. You pair them all the time with simple jeans and a top and that's it.

3. Alter ego heels

If you love this, it means you go out a lot and you're probably a 'baddie'.

4. Boots

If boots are your favourite, you love to make a statement, you hate blending in and you take risks. You're bold and daring.

Source: Legit