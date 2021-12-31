Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, recently got internet users talking when he switched things up in his latest photos on Instagram.

Popularly known for crossdressing and his feminine dance moves, the social media influencer has grown an Instagram following of over 600k.

However, he never misses an opportunity to juggle his looks.

The new photos have sparked reactions. Credit: James Brown

Source: Instagram

Unlike his counterpart, Bobrisky, James has a penchant for rocking revealing feminine clothes and long weaves.

But, that was not the case in the new photos he shared.

Rather than a crop top or a miniskirt, the crossdresser donned a blue kaftan. However, he didn't completely ditch his anima as he still wore makeup and a centre part wig.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"Giving different vibes."

Reactions trail photos

pretty_tonia1_:

"He looks better this way."

omega_stephen:

"Why is he confusing us, is everything okay with her?"

oyindaamolaaa:

"Baba don change cloth to man own. Very soon, he go comot wig. Even the slayonce life for we original women sef no easy."

tigerrlily___:

"James is cashing out as a man and as a woman Ppl are here lamenting .... he is a model ... and he can effortlessly slay in both genders if e eat run am."

riri_hemen:

"But wait first oowhy you come wear wig."

jadalontoriaa:

"Tbh, this was tastefully done ngl."

temmluv:

"This looks good. Wear more of this James. Pls."

ohhrewa_studio:

"He looks better durling looking good."

