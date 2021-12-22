Living alone has loads of perks as one gets to enjoy the freedom that comes with owning their own space. However, there are downsides to it especially when you live alone and have little or no help dressing up.

Well, if you fall in this category, one of your closet prayers may just have been answered in what appears to be one of the easiest hacks in fashion.

The video has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @sugarweddings

Source: Instagram

For ladies who often need assistance dressing up in outfits that require to be zipped at the back, a lady in a video shared by @sugarweddings shows that one doesn't necessarily need another human.

In the video, the lady who has her back turned to the camera is seen using a cloth hanger to zip her dress up.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

oromidayo_f:

"That’s abroad zip pls don’t try it with the zip you bought in idumota so that you won’t have to cancel your outing or eventually wear something you don’t really like."

sisi_opeyemi:

"If your zip no spoil, make I know wetin cause am."

yetundeshogo:

"Why was this not posted when I was single...my gateman to the rescue or uber driver at times."

belemastowe:

"Go and marry..husbands are used to zip up clothes."

mzmikun:

"How I go take remove the hanger"

oggyuzzi:

"Or just marry?"

omoalayo1:

"Thank you my son will restthe boy don suffered from my hand."

udodirimmarvy:

"I don learn .... no more begging anybody to zip my cloth ‍♀️‍♀️"

bams_signature:

"Tell us tongo and find man to marry all this hack will render some men useless chai "

Source: Legit.ng