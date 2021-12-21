A lady's creativity with what is originally a private clothing item has left social media users awestruck

The beautiful lady in split seconds transformed a pant into a crop top and showed off how she came about the style without distorting it

While some male folks hailed the lady for exposing a clothing secret of the women, others found it hilarious

A lady's clothing hack has sent social media users into a mixed frenzy, due to an obvious reason.

The lady converted what was designed to be undies into something that can be worn to occasions as clubs and parties.

She converted a pant to a top clothing Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @cglamcenter

Source: Instagram

In a short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the lady spread wide female pants and wore the holes designed for legs over her head, turning it into a crop top.

Interestingly, the pretty lady achieved the crop top aim on a pan*ty without using a foreign object to either widen or create the design out of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This is probably one of the reasons for the shock that greeted her video demonstration.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the lady's creativity

@brown__sugar80 wrote:

"Thank you very much for that wonderful information."

@veevyane__ said:

"Now they’ll start thinking it’s pant i’m wearing whenever I wear this type of top."

@iamoyanu stated:

"@officialekenedaniel come and see oo, I’ve seen what to do with those Christian mother patari you bought."

@laughpillscomedy reacted:

"Na WA oo.

"Even pant too na shirt?

"Women clothes nor suppose to Dae cost Sha."

@folaloveth_empire1 thought:

"Na original pant oooo before some people go buy #250 pant now, e go end in tears oooo."

Lady's purple gown turns to white dress after white particles rained on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in a purple gown had transformed into a white dress after white particles rained on her.

In the video that was reshared on Instagram by @ms_asoebi, the woman and a man could be seen on stage performing before an audience.

The man, who was decked in white attire, walked up to the lady with an umbrella filled with silver particles.

He made the silver particles rain on the woman who instantly transformed into a white gown.

Source: Legit.ng