Every weekend promises the thrill of wedding parties and the likes filled with beautifully dressed ladies in their various asoebi outfits. However, not everyone tends to impress people with their looks.

A while ago, Legit.ng had top Abuja fashion stylist, Opeyemi Mimi Ogunbowale, share tips on how to look classy at weddings without revealing too much.

Photos of the ladies have sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @asoebi_styles

Source: Instagram

Well, if the comments on these trending photos are anything to go by, it appears there are some people who didn't get the memo - or are simply living by their own rules.

Look 1

Fashion blogger, @asoebi_styles gave internet users quite a lot to talk about when they first shared a video of a lady in an ash lace dress with sheer illusion detailing.

See post below:

While the dress may have been perfectly executed, quite a number of people believed the style did not exactly compliment her.

There were those who seemed to have an issue with the revealing nature of the style.

Check out some comments below:

chygorbibie_:

"D style no fyn."

chinnyb_agho:

"Soon they will start selling 1yard for ashoebi BCOS soon na to cover only pubic hair."

itsntongha:

"Always know how to dress your body type, it's very important!!"

yessyaa.88:

"SMH this is not nice pls!!!!!!"

tanjabergmann24:

"The dress is a big NO for me sorry but she could do way better. It’s very tasteless ‍♀️"

Look 2

Shortly after, a video of yet another asoebi lady caught in the fashion police net surfaced on the page.

While this lady opted for a style that kept her belly area covered, she was pretty generous with the amount of cleavage she let out.

Judging by the video shared, it appeared the dress was a few inches smaller for her bust area which threatened to fall out with every dance move she made

See post below:

Check out some comments:

officialhappinessbernard:

"She should turn that dress to night wear abeg."

queentemii:

"Very tacky."

fanny_mide:

"Na my mama go beat me if I wear this one "

its_mofe:

"See even if you are my sister and you come to my wedding like this see you will use wrapper to cover your chest or bouncer will quietly walk you out is decency now out of our culture ni??‍♀️"

monisolahh:

"You sha cannot dress like this to my wedding... Won ma bami gbe eh jade!!"

ftlawwie

"Our moral standards are dropping day by day. We are in a society where people with moral values are looked as an uncivilized and immoralities get applauded. Welldone oo full Option babe."

'What I ordered vs what I got' fiasco

Sometimes, it is easier and often cheaper to have stylish looks rocked by celebrities recreated by your own tailor rather than take it to the original designer.

While a lot of people tend to get away with recreated looks, there are those who suffer major disappointments which more often not, tend to be an eye-opener.

Such seems to be the case of a lady who was recently stunned after she took delivery of a dress she commissioned her tailor to make.

