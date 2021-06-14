Every Saturday in Nigeria, numerous wedding parties are thrown across the country and as always, guests turn up in their best outfits to support the couple, while managing to show off their looks.

However, while there are people who leave heads turning with their creative and stylish looks, there are those who get tongues wagging - but for the wrong reasons.

Several celebrities turned up at Toyin Lawani's wedding. Photo credit: Asoebi styles, Esther Ogunbiade, Posheb

More often than not, there are reports of wedding guests turning up for weddings, dressed in revealing outfits leaving very little to the imagination.

While others have argued that wedding guests dressed 'inappropriately' should be denied entry into wedding ceremonies, some people believe that guests have the right to dress as they please.

Speaking with Legit.ng on this topic is a top Abuja fashion stylist, Opeyemi Mimi Ogunbowale.

The stylist shared her thoughts on wedding guest looks. Photo credit: @el_mirastyling

The talented fashion enthusiast is a certified image consultant having bagged a diploma in Image Consulting and Fashion Styling from the Prestigious London School of Styling.

Although she officially started her company, El’mira Styling in 2014, Ogunbowale likes to describe herself as having been a stylist all her life. She said:

"I was that person in school everyone came to it they had a hot date or occasion. I always got the award of Miss Vogue and best dressed."

Speaking on whether people should be allowed to wear whatever they like to weddings, she responded in the negative.

"I don’t think people should be allowed to wear whatever they like for weddings. In as much as you should look fabulous, it should still be a form of modesty and caution I mean it’s not a night club neither are you the one footing the wedding bills."

On revealing outfit, Ogunbowale discusses how much skin is too much skin for a wedding and when an outfit stops being s*xy.

"Like I always say, when there is too much skin, it’s tacky!!! I’ve been seeing a lot of wedding guests with little left to the imagination and it’s just horrendous. I believe in moderation, a little skin is okay and s3xy but when it’s too much and everything is hanging out, it’s not just tacky but shows a lack of self-respect because dressing appropriately shows you respect and value yourself. Especially for women, think of classy women the world over and how stylish they are, they Never bear it all out. I hit of cleavage is fine, a long opening shouldn’t exceed mid-thighs."

Opeyemi Mimi Ogunbowale also shares some tips on how to dress for a wedding.

For the Dos, she listed the following:

"1. Stick to the IV: most invitations give color codes, dress with those colors in mind.

"2. The aim is to be classy not trashy: too much skin at weddings will make you look trashy and honestly desperate for attention and you don’t want to be perceived that way so stick to nice and classy styles that flatter your body type.

"3. Accessorize: I’m a big advocate of accessories, it takes an ordinary outfit from zero to a hundred. Stand out and look glamorous with accessories like fascinators, statement jewelry and shoes."

And for the Don’ts, she had this to say:

"1. Don’t wear white: except the IV states so, don’t wear white to a wedding or is the plan to steal the groom?

"2. Don’t dress to kill: when I was younger my aunties used say they were dressing to kill when going for a wedding; that isn’t acceptable. It’s not your wedding, dress nice and flamboyant if you must but not with the intent to steal the show, I repeat it’s not your wedding.

"3. Don’t leave little too little to the imagination."

