Nigerian streamer Peller and his partner Jarvis got into a heated argument over her younger sister's new streaming career

The disagreement quickly escalated into a broader debate about who has the right to make decisions for Jarvis' sister

Jarvis drew a sharp comparison between her own family and Peller's, questioning his authority over her relatives

Nigerian streamer Peller and his partner Jarvis found themselves in a tense back-and-forth after her younger sister began streaming, with the two trading sharp words over the question of family involvement and personal boundaries.

In a video circulating on X on October 23, Peller appeared to take a strong interest in advising Jarvis' sister, a stance that did not sit well with his partner.

Nigerian streamer Peller clashes with partner Jarvis over her younger sister’s independence and future marriage plans. Photo: peller089/realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

"What concern you and my sister? Leave her alone," Jarvis fired back at him during the exchange. Peller pushed back, insisting it was his place to guide her, saying, "It's me that will tell her what to do."

Jarvis was quick to remind him that her sister already had a father figure in her life.

"She has a father," she said firmly.

Peller countered by pointing out that her sister was of legal age and not to be treated as a minor.

"She's not a child. She's like an adult. She's above eighteen," he argued.

The disagreement did not stop there. It soon moved into far more personal territory, with the couple debating who should have a say in whom Jarvis' younger sister would eventually marry.

Jarvis challenges Peller’s involvement in her younger sister’s affairs during a tense exchange about family boundaries and their expected child. Photo: peller089/realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Jarvis turned the question back on Peller, asking pointedly:

"Do you think if my family were to pick for me, it is you they would pick?"

She followed that up by making her position clear:

"She will decide who she wants to marry."

To further press her point, Jarvis drew a parallel to Peller's own younger brother, questioning whether he would be comfortable with outside interference in decisions involving his own family members.

Jarvis eventually redirected Peller's attention to what she considered a more pressing matter, telling him to channel his energy into preparing for their unborn child rather than concerning himself with her adult sister.

"Focus on your own child now. no need to be concern about another adult. Leave her alone," she said.

Watch Peller and Jarvis argue over her younger sister in the X video below:

Peller gifts Tiwa Savage $3,000, singer responds with promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok sensation Peller gifted Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage virtual gifts reportedly worth $3,000 during a live session on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to appreciate her for giving him his first private jet experience.

Tiwa responded by declaring herself godmother to the unborn child Peller is expecting with his partner, Jarvis, prompting laughter as he pointed out that they did not yet know the baby’s gender.

The exchange attracted attention online, highlighting the friendship that began in late 2024 when Tiwa invited Peller to fly on her private jet with her son, Jamil.

Source: Legit.ng