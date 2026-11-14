Chankrisna Chea visited Nvidia's headquarters on November 13, 2026, the first day after Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO

Reporters gathered outside the building while employees left flowers at the entrance in tribute to the outgoing chief executive

A special-edition green sweater featuring Jensen Huang's pixel-art portrait sold out at the company gear store, with Chea managing to secure one

Chankrisna Chea visited Nvidia's headquarters on November 13, 2026, the first working day after Jensen Huang resigned as the company's chief executive, and shared what he witnessed at the site with his followers on Facebook.

Chea, who described himself as a relatively recent addition to Nvidia, posted photographs and observations from the campus, capturing an atmosphere unlike any ordinary working day.

A man shares touching photos from Nvidia headquarters after Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO. Photo credit: Chung Sung-Jun, VCG, Facebook/Chankrisna Chea

Source: Getty Images

Journalists had set up positions outside the building, and employees gathered to leave flowers at the entrance as a tribute to the man who had led the company for decades.

Nvidia employees queue for Jensen Huang tribute sweater

Inside the campus, a long queue formed at the gear store, where a limited special-edition green sweater bearing a pixel-art portrait of Jensen Huang had gone on sale, Chea claimed.

Chea wrote that he managed to secure one before stocks ran out, adding that the item would likely never be restocked.

"I've only been part of NVIDIA for a relatively short time, but it's clear how deeply one person's vision and leadership can inspire thousands," he wrote in his post.

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and built the company from a graphics chip maker into one of the most valuable technology companies in the world, with its processors becoming central to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

His departure marks a turning point for an organisation whose identity has been closely tied to his personality and vision for over three decades.

See Chankrisna Chea's original Facebook post below:

Jensen Huang's Nvidia exit: Neitzens react to man's experience

The post resonated widely, drawing responses from people who saw Huang's departure as far more than a corporate leadership change.

@Dave Tan said:

"90s kids knew NVIDIA for gaming graphics, while everyone today knows NVIDIA for Jensen Huang."

@John Tequillo said:

"Jensen is NVIDIA himself."

@伊文婕林 said:

"I believe the United States will eventually regret letting Jensen Huang leave, as it could cause the country to fall behind in the AI race."

@William Suh said:

"Serious question... If OpenAI was able to petition get Sam Altman back as CEO, why couldn't NVIDIA be able to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO? 🤔"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who has known Jensen Huang for years shared things people do not know about the Nvidia co-founder.

Woman's 2022 encounter with Nvidia's co-founder Jensen Huang

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who met Nvidia's embattled co-founder Jensen Huang in 2022 had recounted what happened during their meeting.

In a Facebook post that quickly drew attention online, Dayal described meeting a man who was then far from a household name.

She recalled Huang as "quiet" and "unassuming," brimming with enthusiasm about artificial intelligence and the role his chips would play in deep learning's rise.

Source: Legit.ng