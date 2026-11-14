New Zealand's government published its 2026 residency presence requirements for foreigners seeking to apply for citizenship by grant

Applicants must meet two separate day-count thresholds tied to a five-year window immediately before they submit their application

The rules cover both total days present in New Zealand and a minimum number of days required in each year of that period

New Zealand has set out specific limits on how much time foreign nationals must spend in the country before they can apply for citizenship, with the requirements published on the official government website and applicable in 2026.

According to the New Zealand government's citizenship application guidance, an adult applicant must already hold the right to reside in New Zealand indefinitely before they can even consider applying for a grant of citizenship.

New Zealand sets travel restrictions for foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Fiona Goodall, Corners74

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New Zealand citizenship: Days required to qualify

Beyond residency status, the government sets two presence thresholds that applicants must satisfy within the five years immediately before they lodge their application.

First, the applicant must have spent at least 1,350 days physically present in New Zealand during that five-year window. Second, within each of those five individual years, the applicant must have been present in the country for a minimum of 240 days.

Both conditions must be met at the same time — satisfying one without the other is not enough to qualify.

New Zealand citizenship: What this means for applicants

The dual-threshold structure means that consistently living in New Zealand throughout the full five-year period is effectively required.

An applicant who accumulates enough total days overall but falls short of 240 days in even one of the five years would fail to meet the criteria.

For context, 1,350 days across five years works out to an average of 270 days per year, while the per-year minimum of 240 days leaves a window of roughly 125 days per year that an applicant may spend outside the country without breaching that individual year's threshold.

The guidance makes clear that meeting the presence requirements alone does not complete the application process.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the full set of eligibility criteria before submitting, as other conditions apply alongside the residency and presence rules.

Legit.ng reported that New Zealand published the requirements for foreign children applying for citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand set an age requirement for foreigners to get citizenship by grant.

Cost of New Zealand 10-year passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand published the official cost of its 10-year passport for applicants.

The details were published on the official New Zealand government website, which also outlines who qualifies to apply and what the online process covers.

Only New Zealand citizens are eligible to hold a New Zealand passport. For those born outside the country, citizenship may be granted by descent.

Source: Legit.ng