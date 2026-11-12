Top Northern Governor Mourns as Commissioner Dies at 50
- Zamfara State Commissioner for Commerce Tasiu Musa Shinkafi died on Wednesday in Kaduna after a brief illness at age 50
- Governor Dauda Lawal described the death as an irreparable loss to his administration and the people of Zamfara State
- Shinkafi had previously served as Commissioner for Youth and Sport before moving to the Ministry of Commerce
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed deep grief over the passing of his Commerce Commissioner, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, who died on Wednesday in Kaduna following a brief illness. He was 50 years old.
Governor Lawal called the death a devastating blow to his cabinet and to the broader Zamfara community.
As reported by Daily Trust, the governor's spokesperson Sulaiman Bala Idris, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
"With heavy hearts and in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (T), we received the shocking news of the passing of the Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi," the governor said.
Lawal praises Shinkafi's service
Lawal highlighted the character and professional record of the late commissioner, noting qualities that defined his time in public office.
"Tasiu's death is a great loss not only to his family and the state government, but also to the people of Zamfara. He will be remembered for his dedication, honesty, and commitment to Zamfara State," he said.
Before his appointment to the Ministry of Commerce, Shinkafi had served as Commissioner for Youth and Sport, where the governor said he also distinguished himself.
His redeployment to Commerce came as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle within the Lawal administration.
The governor acknowledged Shinkafi as both a colleague and a close ally, saying his contributions to governance, politics, and public service would not be forgotten.
"As a valued member of my administration and a brother in service, his contributions to governance, politics, and public service will be remembered. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and give his family the strength to bear this great loss," Lawal added.
Cross River commissioner for Power dies in Abuja
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Eka William, Cross River state commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Abuja.
His brother Nkang William announced the death in a statement, saying he was struggling to accept the sudden loss.
Friends and colleagues who had seen William only days before his death expressed shock over the news.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng