Zamfara State Commissioner for Commerce Tasiu Musa Shinkafi died on Wednesday in Kaduna after a brief illness at age 50

Governor Dauda Lawal described the death as an irreparable loss to his administration and the people of Zamfara State

Shinkafi had previously served as Commissioner for Youth and Sport before moving to the Ministry of Commerce

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed deep grief over the passing of his Commerce Commissioner, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, who died on Wednesday in Kaduna following a brief illness. He was 50 years old.

Governor Lawal called the death a devastating blow to his cabinet and to the broader Zamfara community.

Zamfara Commerce Commissioner Tasiu Musa Shinkafi has died in Kaduna at 50. Photo credit: @Dangaladima54

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor's spokesperson Sulaiman Bala Idris, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

"With heavy hearts and in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (T), we received the shocking news of the passing of the Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi," the governor said.

Lawal praises Shinkafi's service

Lawal highlighted the character and professional record of the late commissioner, noting qualities that defined his time in public office.

"Tasiu's death is a great loss not only to his family and the state government, but also to the people of Zamfara. He will be remembered for his dedication, honesty, and commitment to Zamfara State," he said.

Before his appointment to the Ministry of Commerce, Shinkafi had served as Commissioner for Youth and Sport, where the governor said he also distinguished himself.

His redeployment to Commerce came as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle within the Lawal administration.

The governor acknowledged Shinkafi as both a colleague and a close ally, saying his contributions to governance, politics, and public service would not be forgotten.

"As a valued member of my administration and a brother in service, his contributions to governance, politics, and public service will be remembered. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and give his family the strength to bear this great loss," Lawal added.

Shinkafi previously served as Commissioner for Youth and Sport and was praised for his dedication to public service

Source: Original

Cross River commissioner for Power dies in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Eka William, Cross River state commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Abuja.

His brother Nkang William announced the death in a statement, saying he was struggling to accept the sudden loss.

Friends and colleagues who had seen William only days before his death expressed shock over the news.

Source: Legit.ng