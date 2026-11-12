The Peruvian government confirmed that foreign nationals must meet a minimum age requirement to apply for citizenship by naturalisation

Peru's National Superintendency of Migration handles all naturalisation applications from foreigners based on their immigration status

The age threshold is part of the country's formal requirements for foreigners seeking Peruvian nationality in 2026

The Peruvian government has confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 18 years old to qualify for citizenship through naturalisation, with applications processed by the National Superintendency of Migration, known locally as Migraciones.

The requirement applies to all foreign nationals residing in Peru, regardless of their country of origin, with eligibility further determined by each applicant's immigration status at the time of application.

Foreigners must meet a certain age limit to become Peruvian citizens. Photo credit: Bloomberg, Norma Retamozo

Source: Getty Images

Peru's naturalisation process

Naturalisation is the formal legal pathway through which foreigners can acquire Peruvian nationality.

The process is administered entirely by Migraciones, the government body responsible for managing immigration matters across the country.

According to the government's official guidance, applicants must meet the age threshold of 18 years alongside other immigration-based criteria before their application can be considered.

The specific requirements a person must satisfy depend on their current immigration status in Peru.

The Peruvian government has made the full details of the naturalisation process available through its official portal, where prospective applicants can review the conditions that apply to their particular circumstances before submitting a request.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Peru named the only African country whose citizens can visit without a tourist visa.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia published its age requirement for foreign nationals seeking citizenship.

Ireland sets age limit for foreigners seeking citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland published the minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for its citizenship.

The requirement applies to all foreign nationals applying for Irish citizenship on their own behalf. Adults who do not meet the age threshold are ineligible to submit a naturalisation application.

The government's guidance also sets out the conditions under which an adult may apply for naturalisation on behalf of a child who does not independently qualify for Irish citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng