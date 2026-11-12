Nigerians selected for the Federal Government's N50,000 NERSI relief grant may find their OPay or Moniepoint wallets restricted when trying to access their funds.

OPay and Moniepoint have published guidance on how beneficiaries can resolve wallet access problems through official support channels.

The FG has warned beneficiaries not to pay agents or share their PINs and OTPs with anyone claiming to unlock their accounts.

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Nigerians selected to receive the federal government's N50,000 relief grant could run into difficulties accessing their money if their OPay or Moniepoint wallets are blocked or restricted.

The grant is being disbursed under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a programme run by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to support vulnerable households.

OPay and Moniepoint customers facing grant payment problems have been advised to contact official support channels. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Beneficiaries receive their N50,000 through approved payment providers, including OPay and Moniepoint, after accepting the offer through designated USSD codes.

What to do if your Moniepoint wallet is blocked

Moniepoint has released guidance for beneficiaries who see the error message, "You are not permitted to perform this operation", when they dial the NERSI USSD code, 557327#.

The company advises customers to wait briefly before trying again.

If the error appears a second time, Moniepoint says this means the customer is not authorised to receive the relief payment and may not qualify for the programme.

This is different from an actual wallet restriction. Beneficiaries who cannot log in to their Moniepoint accounts or carry out normal transactions should contact the company through its official support channels.

Customers should not share their PIN, OTP or password with anyone claiming they can resolve the problem.

What to do if your OPay wallet is blocked

OPay customers facing wallet access problems should contact the company through its official app or verified customer service lines.

They should explain the nature of the problem, provide relevant transaction details and follow the instructions from the support team.

Customers should also check whether the restriction affects their entire wallet or only the NERSI grant process.

OPay has made clear that it does not determine who qualifies for the grant. That decision rests with the government's selection process.

How to keep your N50,000 safe

The Federal Government has said beneficiaries are not required to pay any fee for registration, processing or account unlocking to receive their money.

It has also warned against sharing Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), PINs and one-time passwords with agents or unknown individuals.

Anyone who suspects their wallet has been accessed without authorisation should contact their payment provider immediately.

The N50,000 NERSI grant is not a loan, and beneficiaries are not required to repay Photo: Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

OPay and Moniepoint customer care contacts

Beneficiaries can reach their payment providers through the following channels:

OPay: 0700 888 8328 or 0201 888 8328. Customers can also use in-app customer support.

Moniepoint: 07007007000 or through the Moniepoint app or its official website.

NERSI helpline: 07000222222 for grant-related enquiries and complaints.

Beneficiaries should only use verified support channels and avoid phone numbers shared by unconfirmed sources on social media.

The N50,000 is a grant, not a loan, and beneficiaries are not required to repay the money.

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5 platforms FG will use to pay Nigerians N50k cash support monthly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has named five approved digital financial service providers responsible for delivering its N50,000 monthly cash relief to vulnerable Nigerians under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

The initiative, introduced to cushion the impact of rising food prices and the increasing cost of essential goods, is designed to provide financial assistance to households struggling with the rising cost of living.

Source: Legit.ng