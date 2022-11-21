Yoruba Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko has reacted to her colleagues Peggy Ovire's comment at her wedding about dating broke men

Peggy had advised women during her wedding speech to wait and be patient with their broke boyfriend

However, Bidemi Kosoko has counted the statement noting that Peggy Ovire was lucky, but it is not the same for all women as she advises women to seek their assurance at all times

Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko has recently stirred reactions online with the reply she shared about Peggy Ovire's comment during her wedding speech.

Bidemi, in a post shared on her page, slammed Peggy's comment about women being patient and supportive of their broke boyfriends so far they can see a future in him.

The Yoruba actress replied to the comment, saying Peggy was lucky and she was only talking from that perspective.

Bidemi then advised women not to take Peggy's advice on the whole. Instead, they should always seek assurance when being patient with a man.

While she also noted that most change from being that good regular good guy to something else once they have money.

See Bidemi Kosoko's post reacting to Peggy Ovire's comment below:

See how netizens reacted to Bidemi Kosoko's response to Peggy Ovire's comment about broke men below:

@damselofzion:

"I'm with her on this. My ex husband turned as soon as money came. He even advised me to stop praying for him and use the time to pray for myself to become rich since he had arrived."

@mcoded_:

"While growing with a Man, grow on your own as well, abi are you a non living thing?"

@dazzlingada:

"She said the whole truth. Not everyone will be lucky like Peggy. Just use ur head ladies..."

@blvck___shuga:

"So he had a girlfriend when you met him, and you stayed with him till he became yours, literally you snatched him, then secondly he had a thing with you even when he had a girlfriend and you think he has never womanized, sis Fredrick is a just smart player that has not been caught."

@christianah_abadun_:

"Everything Bidemi said is correct.. Ladies, please while waiting for and supporting your man, find something doing as well ooo. May we not suffer in vain.."

@monicafriday1:

Society don let women forget most times say them get their own life before them meet man. Whether you are waiting or moving, work on yourself.

@sucre_joyce:

"Being patient with a man till he makes it doesn’t guarantee a blissful union with him."

