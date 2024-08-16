Actress Bidemi Kosoko has opened up about her late mother in a viral interview sighted on social media

The actress was a guest of Nollywood actress Biola Bayo when she spoke about her marriage and her late mother

She said she lost her mother when she was just six years old, but her father tried to fill the void in her life

Bidemi Kosoko, one of the daughters of veteran NolIywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has spurred emotions after opening up about her late mother.

The actress, who lost properties to an inferno last year, was a guest on Biola Bayo's podcast, Talk to B" where she shared some of the challenges she battled with as a result of her mother's death.

Bidemi Kosoko speaks about late mother. Photo credit @biidemi_kosoko

Source: Instagram

According to her, she lost her mother when she was just six years old. Though her father tried to fill the vacuum left by her absence, she still faced some challenges while growing up.

Bisemi Kosoko shares experience

The daughter of the man, who marked his 70th birthday this year, mentioned that when she started menstruating, she couldn't tell anyone.

She noted that she had to cut pieces of cloth to use because of her silence. She mentioned that if she still had a mother, such wouldn't have been a challenge for her.

Bidemi speaks about her marriage

In the recording, Bidemi said that her husband was a clergy in their church. According to her, she didn't prepare to become a pastor's wife.

She noted that his calling almost crashed her marriage.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to Bidemi's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview. Here are some of the comments below:

"And i just remember korikoto the movie now sha."

"Wow!!!!! What a beautiful way of reminding me about the movie "Ogun oko so mi da". It was indeed a great movie. Please, where can I get it again? Kudos to you, guys."

"Hmmmmm life without mom is so hard."

Bidemi Kosoko marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress was in an excited mood as she flooded her social media page with some birthday pictures.

Bidemi, who clocked a new age on Friday, October 21, penned a lengthy appreciation message to God for keeping her alive.

Top Nollywood stars, including Shola Kosoko, well-wishers and fans, stormed the actress' comment section to celebrate with her

Source: Legit.ng