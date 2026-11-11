Businessman Blord was photographed wearing a branded Kwankwaso cap during a visit to Kano state

Blord used the phrase 'Nigeria Must Be OK', closely associated with 2027 opposition presidential campaigns

The post drew attention because Sowore, who belongs to a rival party, had helped secure Blord's release from Kuje Prison

Linus Williams, the businessman better known as Blord, has raised eyebrows online after photos from his Kano state visit showed him rocking a branded cap associated with former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The visit has sparked conversation because it comes just months after activist and politician Omoyele Sowore helped secure Blord's release from Kuje Prison, and Sowore is running under a completely different political banner ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Blord shows support for Peter Obi and Kwankwaso ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: mrblordofficial/yelesowore

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of himself in the Kwankwaso cap, Blord captioned the post with warm words about the northern state and closed with a phrase that caught many people's attention.

"Kano is good, Kano is peaceful, Kano is welcoming. I love Kano so much and I will come back again! May God bless Kano. NIGERIA 🇳🇬 MUST BE OK," he wrote.

The phrase "Nigeria Must Be OK" is widely associated with the 2027 presidential campaigns of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Its appearance in Blord's caption, combined with the Kwankwaso-branded cap, has led many followers to question where exactly his political loyalties now lie.

Sowore, who helped secure Blord's freedom, is the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), a separate opposition platform. The apparent shift in imagery, so close to the 2027 election cycle, has not gone unnoticed.

Blord wears Kwankwaso’s branded cap after Sowore supported him. Credit: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Blord's post

Social media users had plenty to say after the post went up:

@machala6996 commented:

"Sowore no go like this post"

@jobox_america wrote:

"I thought he was supporting Sowore?"

@olawale_2334 said:

"@mrblordofficial wey the cap wey sowore give you???"

@shiiineh_s.james reacted:

"I no be ur fan before but from dis post… up blord😂🙌❤️"

@realflowerboy1 noted:

"New cap activated"

@ezeokenwa2 simply wrote:

"B-LORD IS OK"

Blord's post that sparked reactions online is below:

Blord joins Sowore's Revolution Now team

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord announced that he was now part of the Revolution Now movement led by activist Omoyele Sowore, after his release from prison.

The entrepreneur disclosed this after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.

Source: Legit.ng