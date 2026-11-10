Veteran Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba has spoken about his decision to convert from Islam to Christianity, years after being raised in a Muslim family

The singer said his spiritual journey was a personal decision, stressing that he was the one who understood what was happening within him

Ayuba explained that his love for Jesus Christ influenced his choice, particularly his belief that Christ died for him

Veteran Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba has opened up about his decision to leave Islam and embrace Christianity, explaining the personal conviction behind his religious journey.

The singer, who was born into a Muslim family, discussed his faith during a recent interview with Agbaletu TV.

Adewale Ayuba says his relationship with God has always been important to him. Photos: @adewaleayuba/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ayuba, popularly known for his contribution to Fuji music, said his relationship with God had always been important to him, even before he became a Christian.

Ayuba speaks about growing up Muslim

Speaking during the interview, the musician explained that his parents were Muslims and that he was raised in the Islamic faith.

However, he said his religious practice was a personal matter and that outsiders might not fully understand his spiritual experiences.

He also disclosed that he had always incorporated Christian music into his songs, even while practising Islam.

Ayuba said he recognised Jesus Christ in Prophet Isa, adding that he believed people could express their faith in God through either Prophet Muhammad or Jesus.

Explaining what ultimately influenced his decision, Ayuba said his love for Jesus Christ was rooted in his belief in the sacrifice He made for humanity.

“I just love Christ for the single reason that he died because of me,” he said.

Watch Adewale Ayuba's interview here:

Adewale Ayuba says his love for Jesus Christ was rooted in his belief in the sacrifice He made for humanity. Photo: @adewaleayuba/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ayuba prays for Ogogo

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that a video from a wedding ceremony got Nigerians talking after Ayuba used the occasion to send heartfelt prayers to his late friend, actor Ogogo.

The footage, which circulated on Instagram on Sunday, August 23, 2026, was filmed at the wedding of Adewunmi and Azeez.

It showed veteran actor Yinka Quadri in high spirits, dancing and spraying money into a carton set aside for the purpose, while also stopping to exchange pleasantries with guests around him.

Source: Legit.ng