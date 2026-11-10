Adewale Ayuba Opens Up on Why He Left Islam for Christianity, Shares Personal Reason
- Veteran Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba has spoken about his decision to convert from Islam to Christianity, years after being raised in a Muslim family
- The singer said his spiritual journey was a personal decision, stressing that he was the one who understood what was happening within him
- Ayuba explained that his love for Jesus Christ influenced his choice, particularly his belief that Christ died for him
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Veteran Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba has opened up about his decision to leave Islam and embrace Christianity, explaining the personal conviction behind his religious journey.
The singer, who was born into a Muslim family, discussed his faith during a recent interview with Agbaletu TV.
Ayuba, popularly known for his contribution to Fuji music, said his relationship with God had always been important to him, even before he became a Christian.
Ayuba speaks about growing up Muslim
Speaking during the interview, the musician explained that his parents were Muslims and that he was raised in the Islamic faith.
However, he said his religious practice was a personal matter and that outsiders might not fully understand his spiritual experiences.
He also disclosed that he had always incorporated Christian music into his songs, even while practising Islam.
Ayuba said he recognised Jesus Christ in Prophet Isa, adding that he believed people could express their faith in God through either Prophet Muhammad or Jesus.
Explaining what ultimately influenced his decision, Ayuba said his love for Jesus Christ was rooted in his belief in the sacrifice He made for humanity.
“I just love Christ for the single reason that he died because of me,” he said.
Watch Adewale Ayuba's interview here:
Ayuba prays for Ogogo
Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that a video from a wedding ceremony got Nigerians talking after Ayuba used the occasion to send heartfelt prayers to his late friend, actor Ogogo.
The footage, which circulated on Instagram on Sunday, August 23, 2026, was filmed at the wedding of Adewunmi and Azeez.
It showed veteran actor Yinka Quadri in high spirits, dancing and spraying money into a carton set aside for the purpose, while also stopping to exchange pleasantries with guests around him.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.