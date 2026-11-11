Xxssive, ex-boyfriend of Nkechi Blessing, fired shots at Sheila Courage after Davido gifted Israel DMW a 2026 Toyota Prado Jeep

The entertainer questioned why Sheila urged Israel to leave Davido, describing his boss as a source of great opportunity and wealth

Xxssive congratulated Israel DMW, saying his loyalty had finally paid off in a big way

Social media entertainer Xxssive has taken aim at Sheila Courage, the ex-wife of Davido's logistics manager Israel DMW, after the afrobeats superstar gifted Israel DMW a brand-new 2026 Toyota Prado Jeep.

On November 10, 2026, Israel publicly expressed gratitude to his boss for the luxurious gift.

Xxssive criticises Sheila Courage over her failed marriage to Israel DMW following Davido’s latest gift to his aide. Photo: xxssive/isrealdmw/davido

Source: Instagram

Within two hours, Xxssive had posted a video on his Instagram page responding to the news, questioning why Sheila had reportedly encouraged Israel DMW to cut ties with Davido.

The entertainer, who is also known as the former boyfriend of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, called out what he described as the destructive influence some women can have on a man's destiny.

He argued that Israel DMW's connection to Davido placed him in a position most people could only dream of, noting that the logistics manager travels more frequently than many Nigerian artistes, citing Kokopee as an example.

Xxssive questions Sheila's motives

Xxssive also asked whether Sheila was fully aware of Israel's lifestyle and privileges before they got married, suggesting she may not have appreciated what the relationship with Davido truly represented.

He wrapped up the video by congratulating Israel DMW and crediting his loyalty for the reward that followed. In the caption accompanying the post, Xxssive wrote:

"Na now I understand the phrase 'women can make you or break you' if na lie ask Samson 😒 Congratulations to Israel"

Watch Xxssive speak about Israel DMW and his ex-wife in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Xxssive's comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the fan reactions below:

@escravos_girl20 commented:

"😂😂😂😂 Israel na baller if na me dy Israel position I go carry bell they ring follow @davido lol"

@goldenn_girl___ wrote:

"May I not leave my helper cos of steeze 😂😂"

@ochens_tutu reacted:

"She wants make him leave His Osimiri yatata 😮"

@beckyomowummi shared:

"Something wey I for join Dey do our oga our oga. So that milk go Dey reach my side tooo😂😂😂😂"

@dam98111 said:

"Maybe na Tiktok challenge dem for de use isreal do Tap Tap 😂😂"

@the_real_tobe_official wrote:

"I go lie for you?😂😂😂😂😂"

@bi_benard added:

"Me I go roll for ground for my helper oh 😂🙌"

Xxssive comments on Israel DMW’s marriage to Sheila Courage while congratulating Davido’s aide on his new luxury SUV. Photo: xxssive

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng