Olumide Oworu, who recently ventured into politics, is determined to leave a mark that will make him proud in future

The Nollywood actor is vying for the same position as his senior colleague in the movie industry, Desmond Elliot

On his Instagram page, Olumide disclosed how he intends to walk down this new bend for greater impacts in years to come

The Johnsons TV series star and Labour Party candidate for one of the Lagos State House of Assembly seats in the forthcoming election, Olumide Oworu, has envisioned his dreams in the next 50 years.

The actor-turned-politician, who is vying for a position held for the last eight years by his senior colleague in the movie industry, Desmond Elliot, disclosed what he expects from life with his new ambition.

Olumide Oworu is confident about the future as he vies for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly. Credit: @olumideoworu

Taking to Instagram, Olumide noted:

"50 years from now, I will look back at this period and be proud of myself."

Nigerians react to Olumide’s post

sheyebanks:

"We are already proud of you brother. We hope you already are too ✊."

nifemibuilder:

"Everything we talked about and more coming to pass."

lala_dapo:

"I'm proud of you bro, success all the way."

amara_ntm:

"We are proud of you too."

s_scott__:

"If no be say desmond eliot offend me personally en, i for still give am my vote."

babsfadeyi:

"I just hope surulere people will not fall our hand sha, this guys must win o! Don’t pull a Bankyw on him o."

iam_omotolaadebayo:

"Just be good when you get there, and don't forget how the street stood by you. Go and be a voice of the voiceless."

sammy_xx0113:

"For real brr you are mounting the hill you’ll never fall.❤️"

asaba_female_biker:

"Yes you will so long as you are good to common man !!!and doing great work for our noble party LP ...Good news all the way."

