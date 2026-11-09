Colombia outlined four distinct categories of foreigners who can apply for a long-term resident visa in the country

The categories cover foreigners based on how long they have lived in Colombia, their family ties, or their previous visa status

Applicants must meet specific conditions before submitting their applications to Colombian immigration authorities

Colombia has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for a resident visa, spelling out four categories that determine who qualifies to live in the South American country on a long-term basis.

The Colombian government has made clear that eligibility depends on a combination of factors, including the length of time a foreigner has resided in the country, their relationship to Colombian citizens, and the type of visa they previously held.

Colombia lists conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for its resident visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ERNANDO VERGARA

Source: Getty Images

Colombian resident visa: Four categories eligible

1. Foreigners who have lived in Colombia for five years

Foreign nationals who have held a temporary visa and resided legally in Colombia for at least five continuous years are eligible to apply. Applicants must submit their application within 30 calendar days before their current visa expires, unless a proven emergency or circumstance beyond their control prevented them from doing so.

2. Foreigners who are parents of Colombian children

A foreign national who is the biological father or mother of a Colombian citizen may qualify for a resident visa under this category. No minimum residency period is specified here; the qualifying factor is the parental relationship itself.

3. Adult dependants of resident visa holders

Foreigners who previously held a beneficiary visa linked to a resident visa holder may also apply, provided they meet three conditions: they must be adults, have an independent source of income or employment, and have lived continuously in Colombia for at least five years.

4. Foreigners married to Colombian citizens

Foreign spouses or permanent partners of Colombian citizens may apply if they have held a temporary visa in that capacity for at least three continuous years.

What applicants need to know before applying

Each category carries its own set of requirements, and applicants are expected to satisfy those conditions fully before lodging an application with Colombian immigration authorities. The residency periods specified in each category must be continuous, meaning interruptions to legal residence could affect eligibility.

Colombia's resident visa offers foreign nationals a pathway to long-term settlement in the country without the need to repeatedly renew temporary visas.

Colombia names visa-free eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Colombia had released a list of 102 nationalities whose citizens can visit the country without obtaining a visitor visa for stays of less than 90 days.

Morocco is the only African country on the list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and citizens of other African nations must obtain a visa before travelling to Colombia.

Source: Legit.ng