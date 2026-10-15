Gospel singer BBO has yet to publicly address the death of his close associate, Toluwanisings, sparking concern among fans

BBO and Toluwanisings were known for their deep brotherhood, having risen together in Nigeria's gospel music scene

A media account shared a touching detail about BBO always greeting Toluwanisings with the word 'Ogo', moving many online

Nigerians are rallying around gospel singer BBO following the death of his close friend and colleague Toluwanisings.

The account shared by teewhisemedia on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, captured just how tight the two artists' bond was. According to the post, every time BBO met Toluwanisings, BBO's first word was always "Ogo," a term of endearment that quickly resonated with followers online.

Fans send heartfelt message to gospel singer BBO after Toluwanisings' death. Credit: toluwanisings/bboofficial

Source: Instagram

"Someone, please check on Min. BBO," the post read. "Every time I've seen him with Brother Tolu, the first thing he would say was, 'Ogo.' Ah, this is heartbreaking. May God comfort everyone mourning this painful loss," the caption read.

BBO and Toluwanisings' close bond

The two gospel acts were widely regarded as each other's support system, having navigated their rise in the Nigerian gospel music scene together.

Legit.ng reported that a witness had earlier shared an account of seeing Toluwanisings being rushed to hospital, with BBO and other associates reportedly in tears as they prayed for his survival. Following the confirmation of Toluwanisings' death, BBO had not released any public statement, which deepened concern among fans over his emotional state.

Fans are concerned for BBO after Toluwanisings’ death. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Fans rally around BBO online

The outpouring of support in the Instagram comments section reflected just how much followers cared about BBO's well-being during what many described as a devastating loss.

@roselineawe wrote:

"Oh how they support each other. They literally blow together. Even before the fame they were literally each other's brothers keeper. God knows the best."

@mcakporstus shared a heartfelt message:

"Checking up on you specially today, Minister BBO. The connection between you and Toluwanisings was pure brotherhood, watching both of you break into the gospel scene and blow up together was a testament to your shared dedication. This loss hits differently because I know how deep your relationship went. May God grant you peace, comfort, and the fortitude to weather this painful storm, sir. You are in my prayers."

@niffyblizz simply wrote:

"Stay strong my fav ❤️"

@the_enioluwaa added:

"God's Protection"

BBO surprises female fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBO made waves on social media over a female fan's reaction o seeing him at an event.

The video circulating on social media showed the moment a female fan lost her cool as BBO made a surprising entrance into the venue of the event, singing his hit songs.

In the video, the fan could be seen overwhelmed with excitement after the singer unexpectedly showed up to surprise her. She ran from the front seat where she was to meet the gospel singer as other people at the event tried to calm her.

Source: Legit.ng