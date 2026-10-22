Omotola Ekeinde’s First Daughter Shares Emotional Details About Her Personal Journey
- Princess Ekeinde, Omotola Ekeinde's first daughter, spoke candidly about the hidden pressures of being a nepo baby on The Chat show
- The media personality revealed that as the firstborn daughter, she bears the weight of upholding her family's legacy and reputation
- Princess pushed back against constant comparisons to her mother, insisting she is her own person with her own path
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Being born to one of Nollywood's biggest stars comes with far more baggage than most people imagine.
Princess Ekeinde, the eldest daughter of actress Omotola Ekeinde, stepped into that conversation publicly during an appearance on The Chat show, where she gave an honest account of what life as a so-called nepo baby actually looks like behind the scenes.
Rather than deflecting the label, Princess leaned into it, but with an important caveat: the privileges are real, yet so are the pressures that nobody seems to acknowledge.
The Weight of a Famous Name
For Princess, the heaviest burden comes from being the firstborn child and the first daughter in the Ekeinde household.
That position, she explained, places her under constant scrutiny to protect and project her family's image in everything she does.
One wrong move, she noted, and the criticism would not be directed at her alone but at her mother's name.
She described the exhausting cycle of comparisons she faces regularly, with people measuring her against Omotola in terms of looks, status and talent.
The question she hears most often is whether she plans to follow her mother into acting, a suggestion that clearly frustrates her.
"First of all, I am not Omotola; I am Princess. Let's get this straight," she said firmly. "My mummy went into acting because that's what she is passionate about. How are you sure that's what I want to do with my life?"
"Your Life No Longer Becomes Your Own"
Beyond career expectations, Princess described a deeper loss of personal freedom that comes with growing up in the public eye.
Decisions that most young people make privately, from who they date to how they dress, become subject to public opinion when your parent is a household name.
"At some point, your life no longer becomes your own. You share so much of your life with these people, and you feel like they own you. They own what you do, what you say, how you dress, the people you date. It's ridiculous; there is a lot of pressure," she said.
She also pointed to a cultural dynamic specific to Nigeria, where a child's mistakes are quickly attached to the parent's identity.
"If you make a mistake in Nigerian culture, they would not call your name, but your parents' name," she explained, noting that in such moments, she stops being Princess and becomes simply "Omotola's daughter."
Her comments struck a chord with viewers who have watched her grow up in the public eye, offering a rare and unfiltered glimpse into the reality that children of celebrities navigate long before they choose any path of their own.
Watch her viral interview below:
Omotola Ekeinde shares loved-up picture
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola had gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.
They went on a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.
After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.