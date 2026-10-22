Princess Ekeinde, Omotola Ekeinde's first daughter, spoke candidly about the hidden pressures of being a nepo baby on The Chat show

The media personality revealed that as the firstborn daughter, she bears the weight of upholding her family's legacy and reputation

Princess pushed back against constant comparisons to her mother, insisting she is her own person with her own path

Being born to one of Nollywood's biggest stars comes with far more baggage than most people imagine.

Princess Ekeinde, the eldest daughter of actress Omotola Ekeinde, stepped into that conversation publicly during an appearance on The Chat show, where she gave an honest account of what life as a so-called nepo baby actually looks like behind the scenes.

Omotola Ekeinde’s first daughter gets people talking as she shares personal challenges. Credit: @omosexy

Source: Instagram

Rather than deflecting the label, Princess leaned into it, but with an important caveat: the privileges are real, yet so are the pressures that nobody seems to acknowledge.

The Weight of a Famous Name

For Princess, the heaviest burden comes from being the firstborn child and the first daughter in the Ekeinde household.

That position, she explained, places her under constant scrutiny to protect and project her family's image in everything she does.

One wrong move, she noted, and the criticism would not be directed at her alone but at her mother's name.

She described the exhausting cycle of comparisons she faces regularly, with people measuring her against Omotola in terms of looks, status and talent.

The question she hears most often is whether she plans to follow her mother into acting, a suggestion that clearly frustrates her.

"First of all, I am not Omotola; I am Princess. Let's get this straight," she said firmly. "My mummy went into acting because that's what she is passionate about. How are you sure that's what I want to do with my life?"

"Your Life No Longer Becomes Your Own"

Beyond career expectations, Princess described a deeper loss of personal freedom that comes with growing up in the public eye.

Decisions that most young people make privately, from who they date to how they dress, become subject to public opinion when your parent is a household name.

"At some point, your life no longer becomes your own. You share so much of your life with these people, and you feel like they own you. They own what you do, what you say, how you dress, the people you date. It's ridiculous; there is a lot of pressure," she said.

She also pointed to a cultural dynamic specific to Nigeria, where a child's mistakes are quickly attached to the parent's identity.

Omotola Ekeinde’s daughter gets social media buzzing with honest confession. Credit: @omosexy

Source: Instagram

"If you make a mistake in Nigerian culture, they would not call your name, but your parents' name," she explained, noting that in such moments, she stops being Princess and becomes simply "Omotola's daughter."

Her comments struck a chord with viewers who have watched her grow up in the public eye, offering a rare and unfiltered glimpse into the reality that children of celebrities navigate long before they choose any path of their own.

Watch her viral interview below:

Omotola Ekeinde shares loved-up picture

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola had gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

They went on a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.

Source: Legit.ng