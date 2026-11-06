The German Consulate in Lagos announced plans to expand visa capacity, including more counters and remote processing of applications from Germany

Consul General Daniel Krull revealed the expansion at the German National Day reception held in Lagos

Germany's development aid portfolio in Nigeria currently stands at more than €700m in grants and loans

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos State - The German Consulate in Lagos has announced plans to expand its visa processing capacity in Nigeria, citing the need to improve access to services for Nigerians applying to travel to Germany.

As reported on Friday, November 6, by the Guardian, Consul General Daniel Krull made the announcement at the German National Day reception in Lagos.

The German Consulate in Lagos announces plans to expand visa processing capacity to accommodate more applicants in Nigeria. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu, @GERinNigeria

Source: Twitter

The German official explained that the consulate would add more visa counters before the end of the year and work with external service providers to increase the number of available appointment slots.

Krull also disclosed that the German government was scaling up remote processing by transferring more applications to a dedicated service centre in the European nation, a move aimed at reducing delays in the system.

Document verification centre for students

One of the upcoming initiatives Krull highlighted was the planned establishment of a document verification centre in Lagos. The facility would focus specifically on checking documents required by Nigerians seeking admission into German universities and research institutions.

He said the measures were designed to make the visa process smoother and to open up more opportunities for Nigerians who wish to study or carry out research in Germany. Krull noted that German public universities generally charge little or no tuition fees, making them an affordable option for international students.

Germany sees Nigeria as priority partner

Beyond visa matters, Krull spoke about the broader relationship between both countries, describing Nigeria as Germany's most important trading partner in West Africa and a premium partner in the region.

He said recent visits by German government officials and business delegations reflected a renewed commitment to deepening cooperation with Nigeria across multiple sectors. Germany's development aid portfolio in Nigeria currently exceeds €700m, covering both grants and loans, and Krull said the German government intended to grow the impact of this investment by attracting more private sector participation.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier-led Germany attracts Nigerians with affordable higher education, post-study work opportunities and demand for skilled labour. Photo credit: Getty Images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

He stressed that both countries shared an interest in a rules-based international trading system, with Germany committed to advocating for transparency and equal treatment in global trade.

Furthermore, Krull pointed to cooperation between Nigeria and Germany at the United Nations (UN), noting that both countries shared an ambition to reform the Security Council to better reflect current political and economic realities around the world.

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Germany names 8 countries allowed visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany confirmed that citizens of eight countries can enter the country without obtaining a visa before departure and apply for a residence permit after arrival.

The countries include the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

Source: Legit.ng