Germany has published a list of 12 family member categories who may qualify for a residence permit to join their German relatives

The permit covers relatives beyond spouses and minor children, including parents, grandparents, siblings, and foster children

Applicants must meet strict conditions, including proving that relocating is necessary to prevent exceptional hardship

Germany has outlined 12 categories of relatives who may be eligible for a residence permit to join their German family members, under a specific family reunification route for those whose circumstances go beyond the standard spouse or minor child arrangements.

The permit is designed for cases where a foreign relative's move to Germany is necessary to prevent serious hardship. However, eligibility is not automatic, and applicants must satisfy a set of conditions before any approval can be granted.

Germany explains how 12 categories of relatives can join their German family members. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Germany's family reunification permit

German authorities have confirmed that the following categories of family members may be considered under this route:

1. Adult unmarried children

2. Brothers and sisters

3. Parents

4. Parents-in-law

5. Grandparents

6. Uncles

7. Aunts

8. Nephews

9. Nieces

10. Sisters-in-law

11. Brothers-in-law

12. Foster children

Additionally, fathers of German children who are not married to the children's mothers may also be considered for the permit under certain circumstances.

Conditions for joining family members in Germany

Germany has set four key requirements that applicants must meet before this route can be pursued.

1. The applicant must be a citizen of a country outside the European Union or European Economic Area.

2. They must have a German family member who holds citizenship and ordinarily resides in Germany.

3. They must fall within the category of other family members, meaning they are not a spouse or minor unmarried child of the German citizen.

4. They must demonstrate that relocating to Germany is necessary to prevent exceptional hardship.

A qualifying example would be a situation where the German relative requires care or assistance due to illness or disability, and the applicant is in a position to provide that support.

German authorities retain the discretion to assess each application on its own merits. Simply having a family member living in Germany is not sufficient grounds for approval, and the burden falls on the applicant to show that genuine hardship would result without their presence in the country.

Germany: 2 African countries can enter Visa-Free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany has updated its visa exemption list, with only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, enjoying visa-free entry for short visits.

The German government allows citizens of both countries to stay for up to 90 days within any 180 days without an entry visa. However, they cannot work during their visit, while Seychellois travellers must hold biometric passports to enjoy the exemption.

Source: Legit.ng