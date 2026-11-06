Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday, November 5, 2026, that four new countries joined its visa-on-arrival eligibility list

Citizens of the four newly added countries can also apply for eVisas and transit or stopover visas, each with its own requirements

The expanded visa access covers multiple purposes, including Umrah, events, exhibitions, conferences, and visits to relatives

Saudi Arabia has added four new nationalities to its visa-on-arrival eligibility list, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The four countries now eligible for visa-on-arrival access to the Kingdom are:

Saudi Arabia opens visa-on-arrival route to nationals of four additional countries. Photo credit: Bertrand Guay

Source: Getty Images

1. Mexico.

2. North Macedonia.

3. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

4. Serbia.

Saudi Arabia: What the new visa access covers

Beyond visa on arrival, citizens of the four countries are also eligible for eVisas and transit or stopover visas, each governed by its own conditions and requirements, according to the official Visit Saudi platform.

The expanded access is not limited to tourism.

Holders of the visa may enter the Kingdom for a range of purposes, including performing Umrah, attending exhibitions and conferences, participating in events, and visiting relatives or friends.

The Saudi Gazette reported that the ministry stressed that all visits remain subject to the Kingdom's applicable laws and regulations.

The announcement marks a continued effort by Saudi Arabia to broaden international access to the country as part of its wider tourism expansion drive under Vision 2030, which aims to grow the tourism sector's contribution to the national economy.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia added four new countries to its tourist visa programme.

Cost of Saudi Arabia's 10-year passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia published the cost of its 10-year passport for applicants.

The fees are fixed and not subject to variation based on location or application channel.

Not all Saudi citizens are eligible to choose their preferred validity period. Applicants below the age of 21 are restricted to the five-year option only.

Source: Legit.ng