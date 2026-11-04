Bandits who abducted 15 Islamiya school students in Niger State contacted village leaders to demand over N100 million in ransom

The teacher of the abducted students said no state government official had visited the community since the kidnapping happened

Police confirmed the abduction but villagers said only local vigilantes were on the ground despite claims of joint security operations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger State - Bandits who abducted 15 students of an Islamiya school in Tungan-Bako village, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, have demanded more than N100 million as ransom for the release of the children, according to the school's teacher.

Legit.ng reports that bandits kidnapped students of an Islamic school in Pandogari, Rafi LGA, Niger State, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Vigilantes say the abducted children may be held in an isolated building, possibly without food. Photo credit: @frontisHQ

Source: Twitter

Malam Aminu Bako, whose students were taken while helping him harvest maize on his farm over the weekend, said the ransom demand was made when the bandits contacted village leaders.

As reported by Leadership, a parent, Malam Adamu, said the kidnappers initially believed the students attended a government school, which explained the high demand.

"They told whoever spoke with them yesterday that the students were from government schools, so they should pay over N100 million, but they were told that the students were from Islamiya schools," Malam Adamu said.

Victims still held in Niger State

Intelligence gathered by local vigilantes indicated the children were still within Niger State, locked inside an isolated building guarded by heavily armed men. Malam Bako said they were possibly being held without food.

"We heard that they were still within Niger State, locked in a building, probably without food. We are worried; we want the authorities to come to our aid to rescue them," he said.

According to PM News, Malam Bako identified the 15 abducted students as Hassana Isah, Aliya Ahmad, Hajara Musa, Hauwa'u Abubakar, Halima Yahaya, Asma'u Jamilu, Radiya Salisu, Aminatu Salisu, Aisha Bello, Rahinatu Sani, Aminatu Alhassan, Nafisa Ayuba, Bilkisu Adamu, Salaha Abdullahi, and Hajara Salisu.

Families call for government action

Malam Bako said he had been under pressure from distraught parents and expressed frustration that the Niger State Government had yet to send any representative to the community.

"We are also worried that nobody has visited us from the state government, at least to give us hope that something is being done to ensure their release," he said.

He maintained that only military intervention could free the children, saying that relying solely on vigilantes was insufficient. Malam Adamu echoed the concern, urging the Niger State Government to provide security support and not leave the community to handle the situation alone.

The acting chairman of Rafi LGA and the Divisional Police Officer were the only government officials who visited the community after the abduction, according to Malam Bako.

The police spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said about 14 of those taken were Islamiya students who had gone to the farm to assist their teacher.

He said joint security operations to rescue the victims were underway, though community members maintained that only vigilantes were visible on the ground.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security, Justin Maurice Magaji, could not be reached for comment as he was attending a State Executive Council meeting.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former NIA Director-General Ambassador Ahmed Rufai linked Nigeria's kidnapping crisis to terrorist groups, bandit militias, informants and financial facilitators

Families urge the state government to act following the kidnapping incident. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kidnap 8 residents in midnight attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected kidnappers stormed Nuru Suraj Estate in Millennium City, Kaduna, shortly after midnight, abducting eight people in the process.

Two elderly women were released by the attackers, but six people, including two teenage secondary school students, remained in captivity.

Security forces launched a pursuit after the attack, while a senior officer confirmed an investigation had begun and police visited the community.

Source: Legit.ng