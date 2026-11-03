Oba Joseph Oloyede, dethroned as Apetumodu of Ipetumodu following a US fraud conviction, filed a motion before an Osun State High Court

Oloyede claimed Governor Adeleke deposed him in May 2026 without formally informing him of any wrongdoing beforehand

The case was adjourned to January 21, 2027, after hearing notices were not served on all defendants

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State - Oba Joseph Oloyede, who was removed as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Osun State after being convicted in the United States on tax fraud and money laundering charges, has taken Governor Ademola Adeleke to court, seeking to block any move to fill his vacant throne.

Legit.ng reports that Oba Oloyede was sentenced to six and a half years imprisonment in the United States.

Oloyede says Governor Adeleke deposed him without formally notifying him of any wrongdoing. Photo credit: @AAdeleke01

Source: Facebook

Oloyede is the second claimant in suit no. HIF/50/2026, filed before an Osun State High Court in Ile-Ife.

The monarch asked the court to issue an interlocutory injunction stopping Adeleke and his officials from appointing anyone to the stool of the Apetu of Ipetumodu while the substantive case remains pending.

As reported by The Punch, this was conatined in his motion on notice dated September 16, 2026.

The other claimants in the matter are Prince Oyewusi Adewusi, Prince Isaac Adewuni, and Prince Abiodun Oyetoro, who filed on their own behalf and on behalf of other members of the Latimogun Royal Family of the Aribile Ruling House of Ipetumodu.

Recall that Governor Adeleke announced the deposition of Oba Oloyede, the Apetu of Ipetumodu

Oloyede's core argument

The dethroned monarch contended that Adeleke signed an instrument of deposition on May 7, 2026, without ever formally notifying him of any infraction. He pointed to a report published in The Guardian newspaper on May 11, 2026, as the first public indication that he had been removed from office.

The motion read in part:

"There was no time the 2nd claimant/applicant was informed by the 1st-3rd defendants of any wrongdoing before the issuance of the publication contained in the said Guardian Newspaper and the purported instrument or order of deposition."

Besides Governor Adeleke, the defendants in the matter include the Osun State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Afolabi Adedeji, the Asalu of Ipetumodu and head of the kingmakers, Chief Adesoye Babalola, the Malefon of Ipetumodu, and the Ife North Local Government.

Hearing adjourned over service failure

Proceedings on Monday hit an early obstacle when it emerged that hearing notices had not been delivered to all parties. Only the claimants' counsel, O. Ogbewe, and Soji Oyetayo, who represented the fifth defendant, Chief Adesoye Babalola, entered appearances in court.

Ogbewe told the court he had already served the defendants with relevant processes, but Oyetayo disputed this, saying his client had not received a hearing notice from the claimants' side. He urged the court to adjourn so that proper service could be completed.

Justice Dapo Adeniji accepted that position, ordered fresh hearing notices to be issued and served on all defendants, and adjourned the case to January 21, 2027.

Adeleke had approved Oloyede's deposition following the oba's conviction in the US on charges of tax fraud and money laundering.

The court orders fresh hearing notices and adjourned the case to January 21, 2027. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Oba Oloyede: Facts About Osun monarch jailed in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oba Oloyede was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a $4.2 million COVID-19 relief fund fraud.

In the wake of the conviction, Prince Gbenga Joseph Oloyeda has been approved as the new Apetumode of Ipetumode by Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The newly appointed traditional ruler brings a wealth of academic and professional experience from Nigeria and the United States.

Source: Legit.ng