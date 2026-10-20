Prophet Odumeje said his ministry is built on demonstrating spiritual power, not financial teachings

The cleric criticised churches that prioritise money collection over practical miracles and spiritual evidence

Odumeje addressed whether tithing is wrong and what he believes should govern the practice

Popular Anambra-based cleric Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje or Indabosky Bahose, has stated that tithing is not part of what he practises or preaches within his church.

Speaking during an appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, in an episode published on YouTube on October 19, 2026, Odumeje made it clear that the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry operates on entirely different priorities.

Nigerian cleric Odumeje shares his views on tithing and the practice of collecting money from church members. Photo: realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

Odumeje on money and ministry

The General Overseer took aim at churches he described as preoccupied with emptying members' pockets, arguing that such congregations often had little spiritual evidence to show for it.

"Those people that collect tithes and teach tithes every day when you come to church, they will be interested in making sure that they clear your pockets. And there is no practical evidence or miracles that you will see. The only thing is stories. That is not the kind of church I run," he said.

Odumeje went on to describe what he considers his true calling:

"My mission on earth is demonstration of power. All the teaching of tithe and teaching of giving, I am not in that area."

Odumeje addresses whether Christians must pay tithes and rejects claims that failing to do so prevents them from entering heaven. Photo: realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

Odumeje says tithing is personal, not forced

Despite his strong stance on how churches handle money, Odumeje was careful to draw a distinction between the practice of tithing itself and the way it is sometimes imposed on worshippers.

He made it clear that he does not regard tithing as inherently wrong, but insisted that no church leader should pressure or manipulate members into paying.

"I don't collect tithes. Nobody pays me tithes. I am not saying that tithe is bad. It's a decision between you and God if you want to pay tithe. Tithe is real. But it is something that you must decide. Not something that somebody will be brainwashing you, forcing you," he said.

He was particularly critical of clergy who warn members that failing to pay tithes could bar them from heaven, describing such messaging as being outside the will of God.

"Give it to you that if you don't do it, you will not go to heaven. That is not from God. So that is a decision between you and God," he added.

Watch Odumeje speak about his church and tithing in the YouTube video below:

Odumeje recalls life as a street fighter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Odumeje described himself as a dangerous man before becoming a preacher.

The Onitsha-based cleric said people paid him to fight their battles, with confrontations often scheduled in public.

Odumeje also recalled facing attacks from former associates after embracing Christianity and preaching on Onitsha streets, saying his faith and Bible verses helped him remain steadfast.

Source: Legit.ng