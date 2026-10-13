Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday announced she has completed two years of celibacy, sharing the milestone publicly with her fans

The actress shared photographs alongside a bold caption that hinted at choosing herself over romantic pursuits

Nkechi Blessing has been vocal about self-love and financial independence, touching on the pressures women face around marriage

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken her followers by surprise after announcing that she has gone two years without being in a romantic or physical relationship with a man.

The actress shared photographs to mark the milestone, accompanying them with the caption: "Catch flights not feelings. 2 years of celibacy. God did."

Nkechi Blessing sparks debate online after bragging about her celibacy milestone. Credit: @nkechisundayblessing

Source: Instagram

The post quickly drew attention online, with many reacting to what she described as a deliberate season of choosing herself.

Nkechi Blessing on Self-Love and Independence

The announcement fits into a broader pattern of candid conversations the actress has been having on social media about personal fulfilment, financial independence and the societal pressures placed on women.

In a separate post, she celebrated herself with flowers, explaining that she no longer relies on anyone else to make her feel valued.

Nkechi Blessing has also been outspoken about the culture of shaming women who are unmarried or childless, arguing that people rarely understand the full circumstances of another person's life before passing judgement.

Nkechi Blessing opens up about celibacy and leaves fans stunned. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The actress's romantic life has rarely been far from public conversation. Her relationship with entertainer Xxssive reportedly came to an end in 2025, and before that, she was linked to politician Opeyemi Falegan in a romance that attracted considerable media coverage.

Her latest declaration appears to signal a conscious step away from that chapter, with the celibacy announcement framed not as loss but as personal growth and spiritual acknowledgement.

See the viral Instagram statement from the actress:

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing publicly confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng