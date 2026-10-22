Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has recounted how she once begged a former partner to unblock her so she could apologise after catching him cheating

The actress reflected on how love made her go against her own interests, describing the experience with humour and regret

Despite her painful relationship experience, Blessing insists that love remains beautiful and says she is willing to keep embracing it

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared a painful but relatable experience from a past relationship, admitting that she once begged a man to unblock her after catching him cheating.

The movie star opened up about the incident in a post on her Instagram page, reflecting on how deeply she was invested in the relationship at the time.

Nkechi Blessing admits she begged a man to unblock her. Photos: @nkechiblessing/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Blessing, she found herself pleading with the man to give her another chance to apologise after confronting him over his alleged infidelity.

Nkechi Blessing recalls begging ex after cheating incident

Looking back at the experience, Blessing appeared amused by how she handled the situation, even as her account carried a sense of regret.

The actress wrote:

“Me remembering how I was begging a man to unblock me so I can apologise for catching him cheating on me.”

She followed the statement with a humorous expression of disbelief at her past actions, asking whether love was her mate.

Despite the painful experience, the actress made it clear that heartbreak has not changed her belief in love.

“Love na your mate. Abi make I do story time. I still dey love like mumu reach tomorrow, cus love na beautiful thing,” she added.

The actress also hinted at moving on to a new relationship, cautioning people against making too much of it.

Watch the Instagram video of Nkechi Blessing here:

Reactions trail Nkechi Blessing's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@fustinustochi stated:

"Love strong I nearly kick bucket because of one babe before I decide to love my foot ball mo"

@fustinustochi noted:

"Love strong I nearly kick bucket because of one babe before I decide to love my foot ball more"

@queenmercyatang commented:

"Sis no tempt me to drop my own ooh. Make Una no use cane flog me ooh. Never again mbok."

Nkechi Blessing says the heartbreak has not changed her belief in love. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng