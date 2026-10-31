Veteran Nollywood actress Lola Idije has defended her junior colleague, Sotayo Gaga, against allegations that she is proud and wicked

Speaking on African A-List, Lola described Sotayo as a good and blessed person, explaining that her quiet personality is often misunderstood

The veteran actress also compared Sotayo's reserved nature to hers, saying she only knows how to joke and play around when she is acting

Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Afolayan, popularly known as Lola Idije, has spoken in defense of her junior colleague, Sotayo Gaga, following claims that the actress is proud and wicked.

The actress explained that people who describe Sotayo negatively may not have taken the time to get close to her and understand her personality.

Lola Idije says Sotayo Gaga is not wicked. Photos: @sotayogaga/@lolaidije/IG.

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress made this known during an interview with African A-List, where she shared her observations about the actress.

According to Lola, Sotayo's preference for solitude should not be mistaken for arrogance or a bad attitude.

Lola Idije speaks about Sotayo Gaga's personality

During the interview, the actress described Sotayo as a good person and insisted that her reserved nature was often misunderstood.

“Sotayo is a good child, a blessed child. If people don’t go close to her, they will say she is strict. Sotayo loves being alone; it isn’t pride, just like me,” she said.

She maintained that being quiet or preferring one's own company does not necessarily mean someone is unfriendly.

Interestingly, Lola Idije also admitted that she shares a similar personality trait with Sotayo.

The veteran actress explained that she does not naturally joke around or play with people outside her acting environment.

“Like me, I only joke when I am acting; I don’t know how to do it otherwise,” she added.

Watch the X video of Lola Idije's interview here:

Lola Idije explains that she does not naturally joke around or play with people outside her acting environment. Photo: @lolaidije/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lola Idije marks birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lola Idije celebrated her birthday in style. The actress shared new photos of herself on her verified Instagram page to celebrate her new year.

Lola chose to wear a beautiful velvet dress, laced with a stone design for her photoshoot, when people her age might have preferred traditional attire.

Source: Legit.ng