Davido took to Instagram to celebrate Zlatan, Peruzzi and Shoday after their new song sparked major online buzz

The track 'INFERNO' reignited the long-running feud between Zlatan Ibile and activist Verydarkman

Verydarkman had publicly mocked Zlatan's wedding and music rollout, challenging the song to hold the No. 1 spot for a full month

Davido has added his voice to the buzz surrounding "INFERNO," the new collaboration from Zlatan Ibile, Peruzzi, and Shoday, which shot straight to the top of the Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs chart within 12 hours of its release.

Verydarkman controversy resurfaces after Davido reacts to Zlatan’s latest song. Credit: @zlatanibile, @davido, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats superstar took to Instagram to congratulate the trio, writing: "God pas man. Congrats guys," as the track also claimed the No. 1 position on the Nigerian iTunes chart and topped the charts in Sierra Leone.

The "Inferno" controversy

The release of the song did not happen in a vacuum. Zlatan dropped the track amid a simmering feud with controversial online activist Verydarkman, known offline as Vincent.

A lyric in "INFERNO" that reads "I no be Vincent, I no fit [expletive]" drew immediate attention from listeners, who quickly connected it to VDM's first name and a string of past online controversies.

The friction between Zlatan and VDM stretches back to the period following the death of late singer Mohbad, when VDM publicly pushed Zlatan and several other music industry figures to speak out on the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's passing.

VDM fires back

Far from staying quiet after "INFERNO" dropped, VDM went on the offensive.

In a video and social media post, he mocked Zlatan's recent high-profile wedding, suggesting the ceremony was orchestrated purely as a promotional stunt for the album and song.

He claimed neither the wedding nor the music made a significant cultural splash, saying: "Person wey do a whole wedding because he won promote him album, album no blow, wedding no blow."

VDM went further, sarcastically daring the song to hold its No. 1 position on Apple Music for an entire month, seemingly betting on what he viewed as short-lived hype.

Davido reacts to viral Zlatan song as Verydarkman controversy gathers momentum. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The chart performance, however, told a different story. "INFERNO" climbed quickly following the viral back-and-forth drama, landing at the top spot in Nigeria and Sierra Leone and drawing widespread attention, including Davido's public congratulations.

See Davido's Instagram post below:

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and bride with dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats star Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

Content creator OGB Recent turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds.

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post dedicated to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng