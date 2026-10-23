Biodun Stephen has urged her colleagues to stop publicly announcing how much their movies earn at the cinema

Speaking on the Paul & Baaj: In Character podcast, she argued that publicising box-office figures puts unnecessary pressure on other filmmakers

Stephen also questioned the rush for international recognition, challenging filmmakers to establish themselves across Nigeria

Nollywood filmmaker Biodun Stephen has spoken out against the growing practice of publicly announcing cinema earnings, arguing that the trend could place unnecessary pressure on other industry professionals.

The actress shared her position during an appearance on the Paul & Baaj: In Character podcast, where she questioned why filmmakers increasingly publicise their box-office figures.

Biodun Stephen says announcing box office earnings puts pressure on actresses. Photo: @biodunstephen/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Stephen, the practice can create the impression that a movie's commercial performance is the only way to measure a filmmaker's success.

She believes the industry should pay attention to other aspects of filmmaking instead of allowing earnings announcements to dominate conversations.

Biodun Stephen explains why box-office announcements should stop

Stephen described the practice as a distraction and said it could pressure filmmakers who might feel compelled to achieve similar results.

“I think that we really should do away with the announcements. I feel like this is a distraction, and it puts pressure on those other people who feel as if that is the determinant and that’s how you determine my success,” she said.

To explain her point, the filmmaker compared the situation to someone selling slippers and attracting customers, prompting others to enter the same business without understanding what made the original seller successful.

Stephen acknowledged that aspiring for greater achievements was not a bad thing, but she suggested that filmmakers should understand what success means for their individual journeys.

Biodun Stephen questions rush for international recognition

Beyond box-office announcements, Stephen questioned the eagerness of some industry professionals to pursue international recognition before establishing themselves locally.

She challenged filmmakers to consider whether they were already well known across Nigeria.

“Have you even conquered Nigeria that you can stand and say that if I go to Kano they know me as an actor?” she asked.

Watch the YouTube video of Biodun Stephen's interview here:

Biodun Stephen is an award-winning actress and filmmaker. Photo: @biodunstephen/IG.

Source: Instagram

Biodun Stephen blasts KWAM 1 over Bisola Badmus

Legit.ng earlier reported that Biodun Stephen reacted to the viral video of Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM1, reconciling with the son he shares with Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus.

A few days ago, a video went viral showing the music icon performing on stage and later embracing his son, stating that he had finally come back home.

Many also reacted to the clip, with some dragging the actresses who were celebrating and congratulating Badmus.

Source: Legit.ng