Peller has advised Yoruba and Igbo people against marrying partners from their respective ethnic groups

The entertainer said people from the same cultural background may already understand each other’s ways of thinking

Peller used his own preference for a Benin woman and his Yoruba parents’ marriage to explain his position

Popular Nigerian streamer Peller has stirred debate with his controversial advice to Yoruba and Igbo people about choosing their future spouses.

The entertainer argued that people from the same ethnic group should consider marrying outside their tribe, claiming that relationships across cultural lines could offer a different experience.

Peller says people should start considering marrying outside their tribes. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

In his remarks, Peller used blunt language to warn Yoruba and Igbo people against marrying within their respective groups.

“If you are a Yoruba and want to marry a Yoruba in 2026, bro, your life is finish. And if you are Igbo, you want to marry Igbo, your life is finish,” he said.

Peller explains why he prefers a Benin woman

Explaining his position, the streamer said people from the same ethnic group often share similar cultural knowledge and ways of thinking.

He argued that marrying someone from another background could introduce new perspectives into a relationship.

The streamer also disclosed his preference for a Benin woman, using it as an example of the kind of relationship he would rather pursue.

“Me, wey go marry my Benin girl, na no know say I get wetin I dey think. I no fit marry my Yoruba girl, God forbid,” he stated.

He added that even a financial incentive would not persuade him to change his mind about marrying a Yoruba woman.

Peller further pointed to his parents, who are both Yoruba, while explaining his views on marriage.

“My daddy is a Yoruba, my mommy is a Yoruba. See my life outside o,” he remarked.

He encouraged young people to consider his advice despite his age, presenting his opinion as a lesson drawn from his own observations.

Watch the X video of Peller speaking about marriage here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Sopy8f stated:

"See where your own illiteracy carry you reach. Omo I no really blame you, as you mumu reach you quick forget say na that same grace carry you reach where you are today"

@ugodu_kizito noted:

"Is he trying to tell us that he made the best decision? look how comfortable,look at the audacity,see boldness in his rubbish and useless advice,God na u allow this ooo"

@SolomonSolking wrote:

"Wonder shall never end, even peller don dey give advice on marriage, say same tribe no good ooo marry another tribe ok ooo we hear"

Peller says people from the same ethnic group often share similar cultural knowledge. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

Source: Legit.ng